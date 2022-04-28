Football signing day experience planned

Boulder City High School football is gearing up for another successful season, starting Wednesday , May 4, when it hosts its annual eighth-grade signing day for incoming freshmen.

Mirroring college football’s national signing day experience when athletes put their pen to paper to sign with their respective universities, the Eagles will welcome in their next crop of prospects, ready to carry on the winning tradition head coach Chris Morelli and his staff have created.

“These eighth-graders that we have coming in are very important to our program,” Morelli said. “This signing day is just something special for those kids, welcoming them to our football program.”

Building a winning culture, the Eagles have compiled a 20-11 record and two playoff appearances over the past four years, excluding 2021’s canceled season due to COVID-19, a vast improvement from their 5-22 record from 2016-2018.

Citing participation numbers as the lifeline of the program, the Eagles have been able to field a varsity, junior varsity and freshman teams the past few seasons, helping younger players prepare for success while keeping the varsity roster stocked with talent.

“Honestly, participation numbers are the deciding factor in whether we will be successful or not,” Morelli said. “The past few years we’ve had really great turnouts when it came to our freshman class and that sets us up for success down the road.”

After hosting its signing party in the theater at 5:45 p.m. for eighth-grade prospects, there will be an information meeting for all players at 6:30 p.m.

Morelli said he will discuss the team’s plans to attend a 7 on 7 tournament at San Diego State University in June and a football camp hosted by Emmitt High School in Idaho in July, along with fundraising opportunities for what he expects to be a full season.

