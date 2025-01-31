46°F
weather icon Cloudy
Boulder City, NV
Sports

Flag football undefeated in league play

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Makayla Nelson rushes up field against Doral Academy on D ...
Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Makayla Nelson rushes up field against Doral Academy on Dec. 12 in a 46-0 shutout victory.
More Stories
Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Luke Wright goes up for a shot against Sloan Canyon on De ...
Eagles remain on top of division
Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Scanning the court, Sophia Muelrath looks to make the ope ...
Bowlers look for strong state showing
Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Sancha Jenas-Keogh rushes toward the end zone against Dor ...
Girls flag football team still unbeaten in league play
Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Christine Mojado drives to the basket against Lincoln Cou ...
Lady Eagles now second in league
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review
January 30, 2025 - 5:04 pm
 

Still undefeated in league play, Boulder City High School flag football picked up a pair of league victories.

Advancing to 13-1 on the season, the Lady Eagles edged out a 20-16 victory over Mater East on Jan. 22, followed by a 47-12 victory over Eldorado on Jan. 24.

Playing her part to help the Eagles remain undefeated, Makayla Nelson accounted for all three touchdowns against Mater East, throwing for a pair, while rushing for another.

Completing eight of 17 passing for 125 yards, Nelson connected with Paige Bothwell (four catches, 72 yards) and Sancha Jenas-Keogh (two catches, 37 yards) for scores.

On the ground, Nelson rushed for a team-high 74 yards, while making seven tackles defensively.

“Makayla played outstanding,” head coach Sandy Cameron said. “In fact, she saw a window late in the half that led to a touchdown. It was a great second half defensively for her as well.”

Clicking on all cylinders against Eldorodo, Nelson completed 18 of 22 for 267 yards and five touchdown passes, connecting with four different receivers for scores.

Sharing the wealth through the air, Jenas-Keogh caught three passes for 64 yards and two scores, while Bothwell (six catches, 93 yards), Shasta Ryan-Willett (two catches, 41 yards) and Baylee Cook (two catches, six yards) each scored a touchdown.

On the ground, Jenas-Keogh rushed for 118 yards and two scores on five attempts, while making three tackles defensively.

“Sancha is a player who has versatility offensively and defensively,” Cameron said. “She’s a player with a positive attitude on and off the field.”

Looking to remain undefeated, theEagles will host Pinecrest Academy on Friday, followed by a road game at Democracy Prep on Monday.

MOST READ
THE LATEST
Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Luke Wright goes up for a shot against Sloan Canyon on De ...
Eagles remain on top of division
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Currently on a nine-game winning streak, Boulder City High School boys basketball picked up a pair of victories this past week.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Scanning the court, Sophia Muelrath looks to make the ope ...
Bowlers look for strong state showing
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Qualifying for the state tournament, four bowlers will represent Boulder City High School.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Christine Mojado drives to the basket against Lincoln Cou ...
Lady Eagles now second in league
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Picking up a pair of league victories, Boulder City High School girls basketball advance to 14-5 on the season.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Jack Walker goes up for a shot against Sloan Canyon on De ...
Eagles continue hardcourt dominance

Still undefeated in league play, Boulder City High School boys basketball picked up a pair of league victories.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review King Raleigh goes up for a shot against Sloan Canyon on D ...
Eagles stay unbeaten in league action
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School boys basketball defeated a trio of opponents to stay undefeated in league play, while moving to 13-5 overall on the season.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Makenzie Martorano looks for an open shooter against Linc ...
Lady Eagles continue to stay in win column
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School girls basketball finished 2-1 in this past week’s slate to advance to 13-4 on the season.

Photo courtesy Ammanda Hinds Sophomore Emmerson Hinds won the 3A individual state title on Oct ...
Hinds named to first-team All-Southern Nevada
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Helping Boulder City High School girls golf win the 3A state championship, golf stars Emmerson Hinds and Makenzie Martorano were honored for their accomplishments.

Photo courtesy Catherine Goode Sean Pendleton launches a shot against Moapa Valley on Oct. 8. P ...
Comeback boys get recognized with awards
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Helping Boulder City High School boys’ soccer improve by eight wins from last season, four Eagles were named to the All-League team for their efforts.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Kyra Stevens pulls up for a shot against Lincoln County i ...
Lady Eagles go 3-1 in tourney
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Advancing to 10-4 on the season, Boulder City High School girls basketball finished 3-1 in their holiday tournament last week.