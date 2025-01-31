Flag football undefeated in league play

Still undefeated in league play, Boulder City High School flag football picked up a pair of league victories.

Lady Eagles now second in league

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Makayla Nelson rushes up field against Doral Academy on Dec. 12 in a 46-0 shutout victory.

Still undefeated in league play, Boulder City High School flag football picked up a pair of league victories.

Advancing to 13-1 on the season, the Lady Eagles edged out a 20-16 victory over Mater East on Jan. 22, followed by a 47-12 victory over Eldorado on Jan. 24.

Playing her part to help the Eagles remain undefeated, Makayla Nelson accounted for all three touchdowns against Mater East, throwing for a pair, while rushing for another.

Completing eight of 17 passing for 125 yards, Nelson connected with Paige Bothwell (four catches, 72 yards) and Sancha Jenas-Keogh (two catches, 37 yards) for scores.

On the ground, Nelson rushed for a team-high 74 yards, while making seven tackles defensively.

“Makayla played outstanding,” head coach Sandy Cameron said. “In fact, she saw a window late in the half that led to a touchdown. It was a great second half defensively for her as well.”

Clicking on all cylinders against Eldorodo, Nelson completed 18 of 22 for 267 yards and five touchdown passes, connecting with four different receivers for scores.

Sharing the wealth through the air, Jenas-Keogh caught three passes for 64 yards and two scores, while Bothwell (six catches, 93 yards), Shasta Ryan-Willett (two catches, 41 yards) and Baylee Cook (two catches, six yards) each scored a touchdown.

On the ground, Jenas-Keogh rushed for 118 yards and two scores on five attempts, while making three tackles defensively.

“Sancha is a player who has versatility offensively and defensively,” Cameron said. “She’s a player with a positive attitude on and off the field.”

Looking to remain undefeated, theEagles will host Pinecrest Academy on Friday, followed by a road game at Democracy Prep on Monday.