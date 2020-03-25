53°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Boulder City NV
Sports

Five Lady Eagles honored

By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review
March 25, 2020 - 2:56 pm
 

Senior guard Keely Alexander, who had a breakout season for Boulder City High School girls basketball team, was named to the 3A all-state first-team for her efforts in guiding the Lady Eagles to a 17-9 record.

One of five Lady Eagles to be recognized, Alexander was also a first-team All-Southern Region and first-team All-Sunrise League selection.

“Keely is a once-in-a-lifetime player,” head coach Lisa Foster said. “She deserves all the awards out there because she’s such a rare athlete. She operates for intrinsic value so the awards aren’t why she does what she does. She’s so successful because she’s so passionate and committed.”

Emerging as a true playmaker for the Lady Eagles this season, Alexander led the team with 14.5 points per game, along with four rebounds, 2.5 steals and two assists.

Making the second-team All-Sunrise League team was senior forward Ellie Howard, who was an absolute monster in the paint for the Lady Eagles. Averaging 14 points per game, Howard led Boulder City with 10 rebounds and two blocks per game.

“Ellie is a great kid,” Foster said. “She was such a leader and presence on the court. She motivated her team. She’ll be greatly missed.”

Named to the Sunrise League honorable mention were senior Sophia Morris, junior Calli Williams and sophomore Samantha Bahde.

Morris, a key defender for the Lady Eagles, averaged 2 points, four rebounds and a steal this past season, providing the team with much-needed senior leadership alongside Alexander and Howard.

“Every day in the gym was memorable,” Foster said. “Ellie, Keely and Sophia all did their part to set an example of Boulder City basketball. It was such a pleasure to coach these three kids. It was a great first season to start for me.”

Coming back for a second season, Foster will have two honorable mention selections to build her team around: Williams, who averages 6 points, four rebounds, three steals and two assists per game, and Bahde, who averages 2 points, three rebounds, 1.5 steals and one assist per game.

“I expect big things with the group returning,” Foster said. “Calli and Sami have big shoes to fill but they’re up for it and I think they’ll be great leaders.”

Contact Robert Vendettoli at BCRsports@gmail.com.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Ethan Speaker, a junior at Boulder City High School, was named to the All-Southern Nevada boys ...
Speaker tops Eagles’ postseason accolades
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Ethan Speaker, Boulder City High School’s boys basketball star, was named to the All-Southern Nevada boys basketball team after establishing himself not only as the top player in the 3A classification, but one of the best in Nevada.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Whalen Field, as seen on Monday, March 16, where Bo ...
Suspension of sports leaves teams in limbo for remainder of season
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

On March 12, members of Boulder City High School’s baseball team were packing their bags en route to a 3A contest at Mojave High School when head coach Ed McCann received news that the game had been canceled. Now, because of the pandemic known as COVID-19, their season, along with every sports program in the state, has been put on hold.

(Jamie Jane/Boulder City Review) Boulder City High School junior Randy Miller, seen batting Mar ...
Roundup: Eagles’ bats explode
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Taking a one-run game into the top of the fifth, Boulder City High School’s baseball team exploded for 15 runs in the final two innings against Valley on March 11, routing the Vikings 16-1.

Many members of last year's championship girls swim team from Boulder City High School are retu ...
Swimmers show signs of repeated success
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Returning as seven-time defending 3A state champions, Boulder City High School’s girls swimming team will have a target on its back this season.

(Mark Misuraca) Boulder City High School sophomore Mary Henderson, second from left, led of 4x8 ...
Young track teams show promise at meet
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School’s girls track team finished third at the Bulldog Early Bird Invitational on Friday, getting off to a strong start this season.

Boulder City High School head boys volleyball coach Rachelle Huxford, who was named the 3A coac ...
Boys volleyball team looks for redemption
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

The boys volleyball team from Boulder City High School is looking for redemption this season after finishing last season a game away from the 3A state title game.

(Jamie Jane/Boulder City Review) Alyssa Bryant, a sophomore at Boulder City High School, picked ...
Roundup: Baseball team routs Del Sol
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Picking up their first victory of the season, Boulder City High School’s baseball team routed Del Sol 15-0 at home on Monday, March 9.

(Kelly Lehr) Members of Flight S2S, from left, Haven Randall, Nate McBride, Jason Abbott, John ...
City Recreation, March 12
By Boulder City Review

Flight S2S claims tournament title

(Thomas Ranson/Nevada News Group) Brock Richardson, left, of Churchill County High School in Fa ...
Eagles fall in state semifinals
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School boys basketball team might have had its state tournament trip end earlier than players might have hoped, following a 67-57 loss to defending 3A state champions Churchill County on Feb. 27, but the experience was certainly worth it for this group of Eagles.