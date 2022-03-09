56°F
First-place win tops girls’ efforts

By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review
March 9, 2022 - 3:44 pm
 
(Pernell Bryant/Boulder City Review) Boulder City High School senior Mary Henderson, seen competing in Sept. 11, won first place in the 800-meter run during competition Tuesday, March 8, at Desert Oasis High School.

Boulder City High School’s girls track team is looking to be among the top teams in the 3A classification this season after coming off a second-place finish at regionals last season.

“We feel really good about our team,” said girls head coach Mark Misuraca. “We have a few key returners and some new girls who I really think will help make an impact.”

Competing at a weekday event at Desert Oasis High School on Tuesday, March 8, against higher classified opponents Coronado, Desert Oasis, Green Valley and Liberty, the girls got a first-hand look at this year’s team.

Mary Henderson, who is coming back for her senior season, finished first in the 800-meter run and third in the 1600-meter run.

“Mary’s been around for a while,” Misuraca said. “She comes back as our leader and I we believe she can win a state title this year.”

Junior Ava Payne finished 12th in the 100-meter dash, and junior Ashlynn Phillips finished 13th in the 100-meter dash.

Freshman Makayla Nelson finished fourth and junior Acacia Williams finished fifth in the 1600-meter run. Sophomore Julia Carmichael finished ninth in the long jump.

Competing in the Green Valley Newcomers event on March 3, freshman Noelle Payne finished third in the long jump, ninth in the 400-meter run and 12th in the 100-meter dash. Freshman Madeline Morris finished fourth in the 100-meter hurdles and fifth in the 300-meter hurdles.

Nelson finished second in the 1600-meter run and eighth in the 400-meter run. Freshman Addison Doane finished third in the triple jump and sixth in the long jump. Freshman Ellie Palmer finished fifth in the 800-meter run and seventh in the 1600-meter run.

In the discus event, freshmen Paige Bothwell, Lindsey Poe and Haley Ferch finished first, second and third, respectively, while sophomore Madison Hammond finished seventh in the 400-meter run.

The boys are hopeful to qualify many athletes for regionals this season, said their head coach Earl Lee.

“We have a young and energetic boys team with a lot of talented athletes this year,” he said. “All athletes on the track team set personal goals and expectations for themselves this season and our goal is to help them achieve them. We hope athletes will qualify for regionals in various events and perform well enough to make it to the state championship in Carson City in May.”

At Desert Oasis, senior Kenneth Reinhart finished third in the long jump. Sophomore Mason Terrill finished fourth in the triple jump, while placing seventh in the 800-meter run and ninth in the high jump. Junior Brayden Jones finished fourth in the 1600-meter run, and sophomore Evan Valencia finished ninth in the long jump.

At the newcomers event, Jones finished second in the 1600-meter run and eighth in the long jump. Freshman Jayden Thackeray finished second in the 400-meter run. Freshman Jacob Grace-Madrigal placed third in the discus event, and Valencia placed ninth in the long jump.

Traveling to Virgin Valley High School on Friday, March 11, the Eagles will compete in the Ken Jensen Invite.

Contact Robert Vendettoli at BCRsports@gmail.com.

