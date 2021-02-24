53°F
weather icon Clear
Boulder City NV
Sports

Final hurdle cleared: Athletes eager to compete as district gives OK to play

By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review
February 24, 2021 - 3:55 pm
 
The last time Boulder City High School athletes, including then-junior Randy Miller, competed i ...
The last time Boulder City High School athletes, including then-junior Randy Miller, competed in any sport was March 11, when the Eagles defeated Valley High School 16-1.

After a nearly year-long shutdown, the final hurdle to get high school athletes back into the game has been cleared as Clark County School District OK’d a spring sports season.

On Wednesday afternoon, CCSD Superintendent Jesus Jara said spring sports will return. The season is set to begin April 17, but Jara did not say if that date would stay the same.

On Feb. 17, Gov. Steve Sisolak lifted the ban on full-contact high school sports, prompting the Nevada Interscholastic Athletic Association to give the go-ahead for play to resume. However, Jara has said the district will not allow sports to be played until students are back in the classroom.

On Wednesday he said Clark County schools will begin reopening under a hybrid instructional model to students in grades six, nine and 12 starting March 22.

Students in grades seven, eight, 10 and 11 will be able to return on April 6.

Currently, CCSD is the only district out of 17 in the state that has opted out of the fall sports season, which is scheduled to begin March 4.

“I understand the necessity to keep everyone safe and risks low as possible,” said boys tennis head coach Rachelle Huxford prior to Wednesday’s announcement. “It is unfortunate that school-age children are feeling the restrictions a bit more acutely than adults. In their lives, friends, school and athletics are everything. I am hoping the school district can find a way to come up with a happy medium that will protect students and staff and allow participation in school and sports.”

The district has been heavily criticized by the public for being the only one in Nevada that has continued to opt out of competition. This decision has sparked an outcry online, sparking social media groups and posts, along with protests at schools and district headquarters, while phone calls and emails to the school board and Jara to let sports resume have been made. Some have even suggested for Jara to resign.

“Izec is having a hard enough time with the online learning, and now we’re looking at losing another year of sports,” said his mother, Bri Osman Easter.

Izec Easter is a junior who would be on the school’s baseball and football teams.

“These kids have had it; it’s been almost a year. I feel like at this point we have a handle and a much better understanding of this virus. These kids know how to follow protocols; let them go back to school and let them play. For the seniors, this is it; there isn’t a ‘next season.’ It’s a break from life. I truly feel like CCSD is robbing them,” she said.

Earlier this week, baseball coach Chris Morelli said he remains optimistic that his players will be back in the classroom soon.

“I don’t have any details on when it could happen, but I have a gut feeling we’ll be back in school sometime in March,” he said. “More than just athletics, the students and teachers both want to get back in the classroom. This is a very difficult decision for everyone. I wouldn’t want to be the one responsible for making that call. I’m really hopeful we can get spring sports back on the field, especially since we were the first affected by this. I don’t think anyone thought this would last nearly a year.”

The last time the Eagles competed in any sport was March 11.

Contact Robert Vendettoli at BCRsports@gmail.com.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Deborah Wall) Eureka Dunes in Death Valley National Park in California are about 3 miles long ...
Death Valley’s Eureka Dunes perfect for adventurers
By Deborah Wall Outdoors

To visit Eureka Dunes in Death Valley National Park, California, takes preparation and a willingness to drive some rough backcountry gravel roads. It’s quite an adventure just getting there, but in this remote area of the park, you can experience serene and quiet beauty. If you’re up to it, late winter is the time to go.

(Deborah Wall) A mountain lion often can be spotted in the Mountain Woodland habita ...
Tucson perfect for those craving getaway
By Deborah Wall Outdoors

If you are itching to get away for a few days, but don’t want to travel too far, consider Tucson, Arizona.

(Morton family) Matt Morton, a recent graduate of Boulder City High School, signs his letter of ...
Morton heads to CSN to play basketball
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Matt Morton, a recent graduate of Boulder City High School, signed his national letter of intent to play basketball at the College of Southern Nevada on Feb. 5.

(Davis family) Trey Davis, a senior at Boulder City High School, signs his letter of intent to ...
Davis to fine tune skills at Hancock
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School senior football star Trey Davis signed his national letter of intent with Allan Hancock College on Feb. 5.

(Deborah Wall) Kolb Studio sits directly on the rim of the Grand Canyon in the Arizona national ...
Winter makes canyon views more grand
By Deborah Wall Outdoors

Arizona’s Grand Canyon National Park is one of the most popular destinations in the world. The hub of the park is the South Rim, about a 4½-hour drive from Boulder City. This breathtaking canyon is as wide as 18 miles in some places, and it’s 1 mile deep to where the Colorado River runs 277 miles through it.

The Historic Railroad Trail at Lake Mead National Recreation Area offers views of Lake Mead as ...
Hiking trails get more traffic during pandemic
By Sabrina Schnur / RJ

After a spring coronavirus lockdown, Las Vegas Valley residents have taken to local hiking trails in large numbers.

(Chad Robinson) Chad Robinson has been named the new head coach for the girls varsity volleybal ...
Robinson to lead girls volleyball team
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

When the Boulder City High School girls volleyball team takes the court again, presumably this spring, it will be under new leadership after longtime Lady Eagles assistant Chad Robinson was named head coach.

(Deborah Wall) Outdoor excursions in winter can be very enjoyable as long as you are prepared. ...
Cold always brings threat of hypothermia
By Deborah Wall Outdoors

Although here in Southern Nevada we don’t experience the brutal winters seen in much of the West, hypothermia can still be a real threat for outdoor lovers. Many people are unaware that you can become hypothermic without even being exposed to freezing temperatures.