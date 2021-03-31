77°F
Falls an oasis in Death Valley

By Deborah Wall Outdoors
March 31, 2021 - 3:49 pm
 
(Deborah Wall) A canopy of tree branches shades the pool below Darwin Falls in Death Valley National Park in California.
(Deborah Wall) Watercress and other water-loving plants thrive in Darwin Creek, an oasis inside Death Valley National Park in California.
(Deborah Wall) Fungi grows against a log at Darwin Falls in Death Valley National Park in California.

When you think of Death Valley National Park, California, you probably don’t conjure images of a year-round stream and waterfall. But at Darwin Falls you get that and more.

The falls are the most outstanding feature of an oasis in the western area of the park, just a few miles past Panamint Springs Resort. The falls lie in a lush box canyon, and the riparian environment is attractive to birds and people, making this a great place for the latter to observe the former. More than 80 species of birds have been documented here, including California quail, yellow-breasted chat, Western meadowlark, Cooper’s and red-tailed hawks and golden eagles.

This is an easy round-trip hike of 1.6 miles, with an elevation gain of about 150 feet. It’s a good one for most ages and abilities, but in a few stream crossings, feet will get wet and care is needed in navigating slippery rocks.

From the parking area and trailhead, around 2,516 feet elevation, head down the embankment along a clearly delineated path, which puts hikers into Darwin Wash. Darwin Creek has a small flow of water. As hikers start upstream, they will encounter a bland landscape of rabbitbrush and four-wing saltbrush dotted here and there, but soon visitors might see Mojave asters and desert globe mallow, then water-loving plants, including healthy stands of cattails.

The water here originates from China Garden Spring, a few miles outside the park’s western boundary. Pipes, noticeable as hikers travel upstream, send water to Panamint Springs Resort.

Farther along, Darwin Wash narrows and transitions to a canyon, where some small creek crossings are necessary. Visitors should watch where they step as Western and red-spotted toads live in and around the stream.

The area has a healthy habitat, primarily made up of Gooding’s willows. The invasive tamarisk plant rears its ugly head once in a while, but removal programs have been temporarily successful.

Since there is so much vegetation, and a canopy of branches above, visitors will hear the waterfalls before seeing them. It’s actually only one 20-foot-high waterfall, but it pours over a large boulder and splits off into two sections. Look around for water-loving ferns and watercress growing there. Since this is a fragile water resource, critical for humans and wildlife, no swimming is allowed.

Hikers up for a challenge and who have athletic ability can backtrack 30 yards or so and climb carefully up the steep southeastern canyon wall along a faint path. The small dale above has more cascades and another, larger waterfall. But always check with a park ranger first before making the drive, as there could be closures.

From the hub of Death Valley National Park at Furnace Creek, follow California Route 190 west for about 55 miles to Panamint Springs Resort. Continue about 1 mile farther and go left at the gravel road. Drive 2½ miles, bearing right at the fork, to the metal gate and parking area. The gravel road is usually in good shape and suitable for passenger vehicles. But save this hike for another day if rain threatens, because the canyon is subject to flash flooding.

Many of Deborah Wall’s columns have been compiled into books about hiking in the Southwest. She is also the author of “Great Hikes, a Cerca Country Guide” and a co-author of the book “Access For All, Seeing the Southwest With Limited Mobility.” Wall can be reached at Deborabus@aol.com.

(Bri Osman Easter) Boulder City Bass Club members Corey Williams, left, and Izec Easter placed ...
Bass club heads to nationals
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City will send two teams to the national high school fishing championships after qualifying for the competition at the 2021 TBF Nevada High School State Championship on March 6.

(Deborah Wall) In July, the Zion National Park Forever Project heads to Cedar Breaks National M ...
Explore Zion with field of experts
By Deborah Wall Outdoors

The Zion National Park Forever Project (formerly known as the Zion Canyon Field Institute) is now in its 20th year of hosting field programs. Below are the events scheduled through July, yet be assured, many of the same programs, plus additional offerings, will also be conducted later in the year.

Student athletes are expected to resume practice and play at Boulder City High School later thi ...
Sports back on schedule
Procedures put in place for safe practice, competition

With the Feb. 24 approval of spring sports being played by the Clark County School District, Boulder City High School is taking necessary steps to ensure its athletes can get back on the field safely.

The spring sports season at Boulder City High School is a go, and senior baseball player Troy C ...
Spring season begins April 16
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

There is finally a sigh of relief for high school athletics as Clark County School District recently announced students can participate in spring sports beginning April 16.

Char Johnson The BC Juniors earned first place at the Nevada Volleyball Center Challenge in Nor ...
BC Juniors win big at volleyball tourney
By Boulder City Review

The BC Juniors, a local club volleyball team, came in first place in a tournament last weekend. The Nevada Volleyball Center Challenge was a 16-and-under tournament held at the Nevada Volleyball Complex in North Las Vegas from Feb. 27-28. The BC Juniors, coached by BCHS girls’ volleyball varsity head coach Chad Robinson, went 7-1 in the double elimination tournament.

(Deborah Wall) Eureka Dunes in Death Valley National Park in California are about 3 miles long ...
Death Valley’s Eureka Dunes perfect for adventurers
By Deborah Wall Outdoors

To visit Eureka Dunes in Death Valley National Park, California, takes preparation and a willingness to drive some rough backcountry gravel roads. It’s quite an adventure just getting there, but in this remote area of the park, you can experience serene and quiet beauty. If you’re up to it, late winter is the time to go.

(Deborah Wall) A mountain lion often can be spotted in the Mountain Woodland habita ...
Tucson perfect for those craving getaway
By Deborah Wall Outdoors

If you are itching to get away for a few days, but don’t want to travel too far, consider Tucson, Arizona.

(Morton family) Matt Morton, a recent graduate of Boulder City High School, signs his letter of ...
Morton heads to CSN to play basketball
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Matt Morton, a recent graduate of Boulder City High School, signed his national letter of intent to play basketball at the College of Southern Nevada on Feb. 5.

(Davis family) Trey Davis, a senior at Boulder City High School, signs his letter of intent to ...
Davis to fine tune skills at Hancock
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School senior football star Trey Davis signed his national letter of intent with Allan Hancock College on Feb. 5.