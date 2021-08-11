85°F
weather icon Clear
Boulder City NV
Sports

Fall sports return; athletes, coaches ‘excited’ to compete

By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review
August 11, 2021 - 3:40 pm
 
Fall sports, including girls volleyball, for Boulder City High School's student-athletes are sc ...
Fall sports, including girls volleyball, for Boulder City High School's student-athletes are scheduled to begin Aug. 19.

Fall sports for high school athletes will be back in session after a 20-month hiatus last season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Still in the midst of the pandemic, the landscape of prep athletics will look a little different this season, but all involved will tell you they’re happy to be back and are ready to get out there and compete.

“I can tell you this, no one is more excited than the kids right now,” said boys tennis coach Rachelle Huxford. “After not being able to play last season, I’ve never seen a group of boys so excited to get out there and practice. We’re grateful to have a season and hopefully play to the end.”

Officially starting Aug. 19, the fall sports season is scheduled for full session, with playoffs and state championship games currently on the schedule.

Able to play spring sports last school year, state championship games between the South and North regions were canceled to due to travel concerns.

“As of right now we’re being told that we can play a full season,” Huxford said. “We host state this season for tennis, so I’m assuming the North will be willing to travel. We’re very hopeful we can compete and have a true season.”

While having a full season at least for now looks to be on the table, it does come with rules and regulations under the Nevada Interscholastic Athletic Association’s COVID-19 guidelines.

On Friday, Aug. 6, the Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association announced plans to follow the state’s new rules for face coverings during fall high school sporting events as well as updated COVID-19 testing under Gov. Steve Sisolak’s signing of Emergency Directive 048.

While the state has recently reinstated a mask mandate for all indoor activities, Donnie Nelson, NIAA interim executive director, said the association will not require “a team’s game-eligible student-athlete” to wear a mask while in the game or on the bench for girls volleyball, fall’s only indoor sport. Coaches, managers, game officials and fans must follow the COVID-19 guidelines and wear a mask.

For outdoors sports — cross-country, football, soccer and tennis — players, coach and spectators will not be required to wear face masks during the games under the NIAA’s current guidelines.

“We’re getting updates hourly on how to handle this situation,” said football coach Chris Morelli. “Right now this is what we know, but that could change in the coming days or weeks. We’re just ready to play football and follow whatever rules we need to.”

For football, fall’s only full and close contact sport, the NIAA will require weekly COVID-19 testing for team members, coaches and associated staff and volunteers who are not fully vaccinated.

“With testing every week, we’re doing everything we can to keep our kids safe and on the field,” Morelli said. “We’re separating kids in the locker room, on the field. We trying to keep as much social distance as possible, so we don’t have any positive test.”

It is unclear at this time whether Clark County School District will set its own guidelines regarding masks and COVID-19 testing. For now however, Boulder City High School athletics prep for the season with a current plan in place, eager to get back to compete.

Contact Robert Vendettoli at BCRsports@gmail.com.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Alexis “Lexi" Lagan, who competed in the Tokyo Olympics last month, is one of 12 members of t ...
Lagan invited to shooting competition
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

Fresh off competing in the Tokyo Games, Alexis “Lexi” Lagan has been invited to compete in the 2021 International Shooting Sport Federation President’s Cup, which features the top 12 shooters in the world in pistol, rifle and shotgun events according to the 2021 world ranking.

(Deborah Wall) Monument Valley encompasses 91,696 acres within the 16-million-acre Navajo Natio ...
Navajo park provides monumental sights
By Deborah Wall Outdoors

One of the most picturesque places in the world is practically at our doorstep: the Monument Valley Navajo Tribal Park. Located on the border of Utah and Arizona, the park boasts buttes, mesas, spires, pinnacles and arches, arranged in some of the finest panoramic views on Earth.

(Erica Schulz) Ethan Porter of Boulder City tries to make up some time after the swim portion o ...
Porter ends youth triathlon career with personal best
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Ethan Porter, a 2021 Boulder City High School graduate, finished 27th in the 2021 Zone3 Junior Nationals at Voice of America Park in West Chester, Ohio, on Sunday, Aug. 1, competing in his final youth triathlon before heading off to Utah State University in Logan.

(Deborah Wall) The Cart Creek Bridge spans a lovely side canyon of Flaming Gorge near Dutch Joh ...
Flaming Gorge known for fiery scenery, water activities
By Deborah Wall Outdoors

Flaming Gorge National Recreation Area, located in southwestern Wyoming and northeastern Utah, makes an ideal summer destination for those seeking cool weather, stunning scenery or lots of water-related activities. It’s about a nine-hour drive from Boulder City, but rewards the effort with remarkable opportunities to fish, boat, raft, hike, camp or just drive the scenic roads.

Eduardo Miler Cruising down the bike path, Ethan Porter glides down the lane at the Wasatch tri ...
BCHS graduate plans to compete nationally
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Seasoned triathlete and 2021 Boulder City High School graduate Ethan Porter will compete in the 2021 Zone3 Junior Nationals at Voice of America Park later this month.

(Bri Osman Easter) Izec Easter holds up his 4-pound, 14-ounce fish, which was the 10th biggest ...
High school fishers find success at world finals
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City was well represented at the 2021 12th annual High School Fishing World Finals and National Championship held June 30-July 3 on Lake Hartwell in Anderson, South Carolina, sending four high school fishermen from the Boulder City Bass Club.

(Olivia Wall) The North Rim of the Grand Canyon has cooler temperatures and more precipitation ...
More scenery, less crowds: Summer ‘grand’ time to visit canyon’s North Rim
By Deborah Wall Outdoors

If you are planning a visit to Grand Canyon National Park, Arizona — and most people do have that visit on their bucket lists — you might consider aiming at the North Rim instead of the better-known South Rim. This area of the park, accessed via the Arizona Strip, gets only about 10 percent the number of visitors who crowd the South Rim.