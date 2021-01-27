53°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Boulder City NV
Sports

Fall sports cancellation leaves players, coaches ‘devastated’

By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review
January 27, 2021 - 3:40 pm
 
Members of the Boulder City High School girls volleyball team, which earned its third straight ...
Members of the Boulder City High School girls volleyball team, which earned its third straight state title in 2019, are saddened by the cancellation of the fall sports season, officially ending their quest for a "four-peat."

Clark County School District dealt high school sports its latest blow Jan. 22 when it announced the fall season has been canceled as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Football, boys and girls cross-country, soccer and tennis, and girls golf and volleyball, which were all scheduled to play a shortened season from March 5 to April 10, are the latest victims of the pandemic. Last year spring and winter sports were canceled.

The move came after Clark County School District failed to reopen schools to start the new year.

“The kids, parents and I are devastated,” boys tennis coach Rachelle Huxford said. “At this point everyone thought it was a long shot that fall sports would happen. Even so, we are sad. I have been encouraging kids to be active any way possible. They need the socialization as well the exercise. These kids are missing out on the full high school experience. I feel really bad for the seniors. I know that none of them wanted their high school athletic careers to end this way.”

Ending its dynasty on a sour note, the girls volleyball team, which is the three-time defending 3A state champions, was perhaps hit the hardest when players were given the news they wouldn’t be able to compete for a fourth consecutive championship.

“It’s really sad that fall sports were cancelled this year,” senior Kamry Bailey said. “So many other states were able to make seasons happen for their athletes, but CCSD didn’t come through for us.”

“It’s really unfortunate not to be able to defend our state title,” Bailey said. “Ever since freshman year my teammates and I have talked about completing the ‘four-peat.’ It’s just super disheartening that all these experiences have been taken from us.”

Losing faith throughout the year after the cancellation of winter sports, Bailey and senior teammate Sierra Orton elected to graduate early from Boulder City High School and focus on their upcoming college seasons rather then let the pandemic take their season away.

“I graduated early in December because I had a gut feeling fall sports wouldn’t happen,” Orton said. “I worked so hard to have my senior season be the best one yet and I was given the opportunity to do that. I was so excited to be able to give the school one more state banner and getting to play one last time with my friends before we all head off to college. It breaks my heart that this is how us seniors are finishing our high school years.”

While Bailey and Orton are off to greener pastures, the cancellation of fall sports will be costly for several other seniors, who were looking for a last minute recruiting push.

“My heart really breaks for our seniors who were fighting for scholarship offers,” said football coach Chris Morelli. “We’re still on the phones trying to get guys recruited but these coaches want game tape, they can’t just go off of word of mouth. This hurts a lot of our guys who were on the cusp of getting an offer with some positive film.”

With fall and winter sports canceled for the season, many worry now that spring sports will be next on the chopping block, with the possibility of losing a second consecutive season.

“Honestly, we have given up all hope for spring sports,” said Huxford, who also coaches boys volleyball in the spring. “It is sad to think we will have missed two seasons. We will have a lot of inexperienced players that will have step up and play varsity. It will be difficult. I don’t think any of us thought this pandemic would last this long.”

Should in-person school resume in the coming weeks, spring sports are slated to play April 16 to May 22. At this time there is no timetable given by CCSD for a return.

Contact Robert Vendettoli at BCRsports@gmail.com.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
The Historic Railroad Trail at Lake Mead National Recreation Area offers views of Lake Mead as ...
Hiking trails get more traffic during pandemic
By Sabrina Schnur / RJ

After a spring coronavirus lockdown, Las Vegas Valley residents have taken to local hiking trails in large numbers.

(Chad Robinson) Chad Robinson has been named the new head coach for the girls varsity volleybal ...
Robinson to lead girls volleyball team
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

When the Boulder City High School girls volleyball team takes the court again, presumably this spring, it will be under new leadership after longtime Lady Eagles assistant Chad Robinson was named head coach.

(Deborah Wall) Outdoor excursions in winter can be very enjoyable as long as you are prepared. ...
Cold always brings threat of hypothermia
By Deborah Wall Outdoors

Although here in Southern Nevada we don’t experience the brutal winters seen in much of the West, hypothermia can still be a real threat for outdoor lovers. Many people are unaware that you can become hypothermic without even being exposed to freezing temperatures.

(Steve Connell) Boulder City High School baseball stars, from left, seniors Deavin Lopez, Blaze ...
Trio of Eagles’ baseball stars commit to Utah college
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Finding success together on the baseball diamond for Boulder City High School the past three years, Eagles’ senior baseball stars Troy Connell, Deavin Lopez and Blaze Trumble will be sticking together as they enter the collegiate level, all committing to Utah State University Eastern in Price.

(Katie Kilar) Bryce Harper, left, who was raised in Las Vegas and now plays for the Philadelphi ...
City served as area’s baseball capital
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Finally able to play some games in their home state, baseball players from Boulder City High School competed in a high school fall league games hosted by Boulder City Little League recently.

Boulder City High School senior Ethan Speaker, seen playing in last season's final game in Febr ...
Winter sports canceled
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Adding another blow to high school sports during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Clark County School District announced Dec. 1 that the winter high school sports season has been canceled.

(Deborah Wall) Natural arches, holes, windows and other sandstone formations can be found throu ...
Park on fire with geologic, archaelogic sights
By Deborah Wall Outdoors

With its red and orange Aztec sandstone formations surrounded by mountains of gray and tan limestone, Nevada’s Valley of Fire State Park is a feast for the eyes. Established to protect the scenic, geologic and archaeological features, it’s a great place for weary folk itching to get out of town for the day.

(Deborah Wall) From the Mesa Trail, hikers get a great bird’s-eye view of China Ranch Date Fa ...
Make a date to visit ranch
By Deborah Wall Outdoors

China Ranch Date Farm makes an easy cool-season getaway for a day of treats and hiking in a place the entire family will enjoy.

(Joan Purdy) Senior Joey Purdy signs his national letter of intent to swim for the University o ...
Purdy ready to make splash in Denver
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Fulfilling his dreams of becoming a Division I athlete, Boulder City High School senior swim star Joseph Purdy signed with the University of Denver on Nov. 11.