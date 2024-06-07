87°F
Eight earn postseason nods in baseball

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Sophomore Ethan Wagstaff throws a strike against Sunrise ...
Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Sophomore Ethan Wagstaff throws a strike against Sunrise Mountain in a 12-0 victory on April 9.
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review
June 6, 2024 - 5:49 pm
 

Helping Boulder City High School baseball reach the postseason, eight Eagles earned postseason accolades for their efforts.

“It is great to see their hard work get recognized,” head coach Denny Crine said.

Highlighting the Eagles, senior Derek Render was named both a first-team All-Southern and All-Mountain selection, while senior Ian Aldridge and sophomores Karter Law and Ethan Wagstaff were named second-team All-Southern and first-team All-Mountain selections.

A two-way threat for the Eagles, Render batted .423 with 14 runs batted in and six doubles, while compiling a 2-1 record with 22 strikeouts.

“Derek did a great job this year,” Crine said. “The other coaches in the league respected what he did this year also.”

Propelling the Eagles’ youth movement, Wagstaff was a key two-way threat, compiling a 6-1 record on the mound, while batting .348 with 19 RBIs and six doubles.

Law in his first varsity season batted .297 with 11 RBIs and three doubles.

“Ethan and Karter worked hard all year,” Crine said. “Hopefully being named first-team All Mountain will give them the confidence moving forward that they belong on the field with anyone.”

Graduating from the program, Aldridge batted .262 with 19 RBIs and seven doubles, while finishing 2-2 on the mound with 18 strikeouts.

Named to the All-Mountain second-team were junior Gavin Flake (.308 BA, 17 RBIs) and sophomore Aiden Armstrong (.312 BA, six RBIs).

Named All-Mountain Honorable Mention selections were seniors Landon Barker (.217 BA, 13 RBIs, 2-2 record) and Sam Bonar (.214 BA, 16 RBIs).

Contact Robert Vendettoli at robvendettoli@yahoo.com.

