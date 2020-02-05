66°F
weather icon Clear
Boulder City NV
Sports

Eagles’ win resonates

By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review
February 5, 2020 - 3:05 pm
 

Boulder City High School’s boys basketball team earned a huge 57-39 victory over rival Chaparral on Jan. 30, rebounding from its only league loss of the season. They were defeated by the Cowboys 65-59 on Jan. 8.

“The team played very well; we corrected our mistakes,” said junior Ethan Speaker. “We did what we needed to do to come out with the win.”

With the win, the Eagles advanced to 15-9 and 8-1 in 3A Sunrise League play on the season, taking control of first place.

“This one was huge for our program,” head coach John Balistere said. “Last week, there were three teams in our league with one loss battling for first place, and now we’re in sole possession. One of our goals this season was to control our own destiny and right now we’re able to do that.”

Trailing 9-6 after the first quarter, the Eagles started slow before finding a rhythm and routing the Cowboys.

Going on a 18-13 second-quarter run to go up at halftime 24-22, the Eagles used a 19-5 third-quarter run to put the game out of reach.

“I think that as a team we played very aggressive and played like ourselves,” said junior Matt Morton. “When we dominate the inside and rebound like we did, we are a hard force to stop.”

Controlling the glass throughout the night, the Eagles grabbed 48 rebounds, highlighted by 16 from Speaker and 14 from Morton. Speaker grabbed seven offensive rebounds and Morton grabbed five, giving the Eagles plenty of second-chance opportunities for baskets.

Leading the way offensively, Speaker finished with a game-high 26 points and Morton finished with 14 points.

Senior Gavin Balistere added 7 points with four rebounds and a steal and junior Matt Felsenfeld added 6 points with six rebounds and three assists.

Currently on a six-game win streak that started with a victory over rival Moapa Valley on Jan. 14, the Eagles will travel to the Pirates on Friday, Feb. 7, followed by a home game against rival Virgin Valley on Tuesday, Feb. 11.

The Eagles will be ready to play, with hopes of securing the top seed in the playoffs.

“I am 100% confident that the boys will be ready,” John Balistere said. “Heading up to Moapa we know it’s going to be a really physical game, but we’re prepared for that. We control our own destiny right now and we would love to repeat as league champions.”

Contact Robert Vendettoli at BCRsports@gmail.com.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review) Boulder City High School senior Emily Rinella, seen in ...
Team finds itself at crossroad
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School’s flag football team finds itself at a crossroad after splitting a pair of recent games.

Roundup: Girls remain atop league
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School’s girls basketball team remains in first place in the 3A Sunrise League standings after routing Chaparral 52-20 on Jan. 30.

(Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Junior Ethan Speaker runs drills during pract ...
Scouts see Speaker’s star soar
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

When Boulder City High School star basketball player Ethan Speaker steps onto the hardwood, all eyes are on him — eyes of his coach, opposing players and coaches, the crowd and college recruiters and evaluators.

(Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review) Scooting his defender out of the way, Boulder City High ...
Eagles boost win streak to five
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School boys basketball team won a trio of games during its recent slate of play.

(Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review) Boulder City High School senior Emily Rinella, seen fig ...
Balanced play keeps Lady Eagles in win column
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School’s flag football team routed a trio of opponents during recent play. Coming together offensively, the Lady Eagles defeated Western 33-6 on Jan. 22, Mojave 34-0 on Friday, Jan. 24, and Valley 34-7 on Tuesday, Jan. 28.

(Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review) Making her way to the basket, Boulder City High School ...
Roundup: Girls rebound with three wins
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Rebounding from its first league loss of the season, Boulder City High School’s girls basketball team routed three opponents during its most recent slate of games.

(Deborah Wall) Visitors should allow at least an hour to stroll around the grounds and building ...
Cowboy culture central to Wickenburg
By Deborah Wall Outdoors

Mild winters, interesting history and striking scenery make Wickenburg, Arizona, an outstanding choice for a winter getaway. Located in high Sonoran Desert about 3½ hours south of Las Vegas, the town is surrounded by rolling hills full of picturesque Sonoran vegetation such as saguaro, ocotillo and barrel cactus.

(Roger Hall) The Mighty Ducks face off against The Slap Shots in Boulder City Parks and Recreat ...
City Recreation, Jan. 30
By Boulder City Review

Youth floor hockey season begins

(Boulder BMX) Boulder BMX, which operates the track at Veterans' Memorial Park, will host a sta ...
BMX track to host state event
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

Boulder City BMX track will host a Nevada state qualifier race Saturday, Feb. 29.

(Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review) Boulder City High School senior forward Jacob Sanford, ...
Eagles back atop league
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Playing one of their most complete games of the season, Boulder City High School boys basketball team defeated rival Virgin Valley 61-48 on Jan. 16.