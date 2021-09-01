87°F
Eagles win in ‘test’ against Valley

By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review
September 1, 2021 - 4:22 pm
 
(Jamie Jane/Boulder City Review) In the Eagles’ 35-6 win over Valley on Friday, Aug. 27, senior Jace Tenney sacked the quarterback.

Advancing to 2-0 on the season, Boulder City High School’s football team churned out another impressive performance on Friday, Aug. 27, routing Valley 35-6 at home.

Sitting in first place in the 3A Desert League as the only team in the division with a victory, head coach Chris Morelli said the preseason has gone as expected for the Eagles.

“I was really happy with the effort we showed on Friday,” Morelli said. “Valley was a little bit more of a test for us, so it was nice to see how well we did. Our running backs were great. We ran the ball downhill all night, which is what we want to do. A big shout-out has to go to our offensive line who really got after it all night. They were driving guys downfield and creating space for our guys all night.”

Leading the Eagles’ potent rushing attack, junior Hunter Moore rushed for 108 yards and two touchdowns on 14 carries. Senior Martin Thompson rushed for 55 yards on 13 carries.

Adding rushing scores for the Eagles were senior Isaac Tuenge, who rushed for 16 yards and a score on five carries, and sophomore quarterback Jacob Bryant, who added a 3-yard plunge.

Through the air, Bryant connected on five of 12 passes for 80 yards, connecting with junior Torryn Pinkard for a 16-yard touchdown pass.

Senior Preston Reynolds led the receiving core with two catches for 43 yards. Sophomore Brady Sorenson caught two passes for 21 yards and junior Matthew Richardson also hauled in a 27-yard catch.

Pitching their second consecutive shutout on defense, the Eagles have yet to give up an offensive touchdown this season, with the Vikings scoring their lone points of the night on a kickoff returned for a touchdown.

“Our defense played really well,” Morelli said. “This was a good test for our team, Valley had a few speedy guys. Our guys played fast and made plays.”

Chasing the quarterback all night, Thompson made two tackles on defense with a pair of sacks; senior Jace Tenney also generated a sack.

Senior Zach Martin led the Eagles with five tackles, and junior Dylan Sullivan made four tackles.

Defensive lineman Aristeo Vasquez and Izec Easter also both made a tackle for a loss.

Prepping for their toughest test of the season, the Eagles will put their win streak on the line Friday when they travel to rival Moapa Valley High School.

“I expect the pace of play for us to pick up this week at Moapa Valley,” Morelli said. “Those guys got to play ball last spring and they’re in midseason form already. I expect our guys to match that high level and, if we can, we’ll be on a good track heading into the remainder of our schedule.”

Contact Robert Vendettoli at BCRsports@gmail.com.

(Jamie Jane/Boulder City Review) In the Eagles’ 6-1 win over Mater East on Aug. 26, sophomore ...
Soccer teams start season strong
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Entering the season with high expectations, both Boulder City High School soccer programs have their sights set on postseason success.

(Jamie Jane/Boulder City Review) Senior Reggi Gibbs, seen in action Aug. 24, finished 3-0 in he ...
Roundup: Tennis teams at top of game
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Advancing to 4-0 on the season, both Boulder City High School tennis programs continue to surge to start the season, defeating 4A Foothill and 3A rival Moapa Valley.

(Jamie Jane/Boulder City Review) Sydnee Freeman, seen in practice Tuesday, Aug. 24, a freshman ...
New volleyball team members show promise
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School’s girls volleyball team got in eight games at the Las Vegas Invitational during the past weekend, finishing with a 4-4 record.

(Jamie Jane/Boulder City Review) Boulder City High School junior Bruce Woodbury intercepted a p ...
Eagles rout Warriors 52-0
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School’s football team took little time to show off their excitement, routing Western 52-0 in their home opener Friday.

(Jamie Jane/Boulder City Review) Boulder City High School sophomore Ike Pappas finished 2-0 aga ...
Tennis teams start season with wins
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Starting the season off on a high note, both Boulder City High School tennis teams went 2-0 during this week’s slate, defeating 4A Silverado and 3A rival Virgin Valley.

(Deborah Wall) From the trailhead hikers head down the slickrock using cairns to guide the way ...
Slot canyons, rock formations highlight visit to Grand Staircase Escalante
By Deborah Wall Outdoors

Grand Staircase Escalante National Monument, located in south central Utah, was established in 1996 and currently encompasses about 1 million acres. It boasts some of the Southwest’s most impressive scenery, accessible not only by traveling its scenic byways and backways but also by setting out on foot. Besides its waterways, arches and other fabulous rock formations it is also home to spectacular canyons, including hundreds of slot canyons.

(Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review) Boulder City High School sophomore quarterback Jacob Br ...
Eagles return to gridiron
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

The Boulder City High School football team will be back in action Friday night when it hosts Western at 7 p.m. It will be their first game in 20 months.

(Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review) Boulder City High School sophomore Ike Pappas advances ...
Boys tennis coach has high hopes for reigning champs
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Coming off a 20-month layoff after capturing its third consecutive 3A state championship, the Boulder City High School boys tennis team might have a completely different roster entering this season, but its outlook remains the same.

Joe Purdy
Online Extra: Three Eagles named top in state
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Three of Boulder City High School’s top athletes last season — Joe Purdy, Kannon Rose and Blake Schaper — were recognized among the state’s best in early August, being named player of the year for Nevada by USA Today.

Alexis “Lexi" Lagan, who competed in the Tokyo Olympics last month, is one of 12 members of t ...
Lagan invited to shooting competition
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

Fresh off competing in the Tokyo Games, Alexis “Lexi” Lagan has been invited to compete in the 2021 International Shooting Sport Federation President’s Cup, which features the top 12 shooters in the world in pistol, rifle and shotgun events according to the 2021 world ranking.