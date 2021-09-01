Eagles win in ‘test’ against Valley

Advancing to 2-0 on the season, Boulder City High School’s football team churned out another impressive performance on Friday , Aug. 27 , routing Valley 35-6 at home.

(Jamie Jane/Boulder City Review) In the Eagles’ 35-6 win over Valley on Friday, Aug. 27, senior Jace Tenney sacked the quarterback.

Advancing to 2-0 on the season, Boulder City High School’s football team churned out another impressive performance on Friday, Aug. 27, routing Valley 35-6 at home.

Sitting in first place in the 3A Desert League as the only team in the division with a victory, head coach Chris Morelli said the preseason has gone as expected for the Eagles.

“I was really happy with the effort we showed on Friday,” Morelli said. “Valley was a little bit more of a test for us, so it was nice to see how well we did. Our running backs were great. We ran the ball downhill all night, which is what we want to do. A big shout-out has to go to our offensive line who really got after it all night. They were driving guys downfield and creating space for our guys all night.”

Leading the Eagles’ potent rushing attack, junior Hunter Moore rushed for 108 yards and two touchdowns on 14 carries. Senior Martin Thompson rushed for 55 yards on 13 carries.

Adding rushing scores for the Eagles were senior Isaac Tuenge, who rushed for 16 yards and a score on five carries, and sophomore quarterback Jacob Bryant, who added a 3-yard plunge.

Through the air, Bryant connected on five of 12 passes for 80 yards, connecting with junior Torryn Pinkard for a 16-yard touchdown pass.

Senior Preston Reynolds led the receiving core with two catches for 43 yards. Sophomore Brady Sorenson caught two passes for 21 yards and junior Matthew Richardson also hauled in a 27-yard catch.

Pitching their second consecutive shutout on defense, the Eagles have yet to give up an offensive touchdown this season, with the Vikings scoring their lone points of the night on a kickoff returned for a touchdown.

“Our defense played really well,” Morelli said. “This was a good test for our team, Valley had a few speedy guys. Our guys played fast and made plays.”

Chasing the quarterback all night, Thompson made two tackles on defense with a pair of sacks; senior Jace Tenney also generated a sack.

Senior Zach Martin led the Eagles with five tackles, and junior Dylan Sullivan made four tackles.

Defensive lineman Aristeo Vasquez and Izec Easter also both made a tackle for a loss.

Prepping for their toughest test of the season, the Eagles will put their win streak on the line Friday when they travel to rival Moapa Valley High School.

“I expect the pace of play for us to pick up this week at Moapa Valley,” Morelli said. “Those guys got to play ball last spring and they’re in midseason form already. I expect our guys to match that high level and, if we can, we’ll be on a good track heading into the remainder of our schedule.”

Contact Robert Vendettoli at BCRsports@gmail.com.