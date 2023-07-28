99°F
Eagles welcome new football coach

By Robert Vendetolli Boulder City Review
July 27, 2023 - 6:58 pm
 
Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Bubba Mariani, Boulder City High School’s new varsity football coach, is excited about the job and upcoming season.

Looking to build upon recent success, Boulder City High School has named former Desert Pines offensive coordinator Bubba Mariani as their new head football coach.

Replacing the beloved Chris Morelli, who led the Eagles to the postseason before his departure, Mariani is excited for the opportunity, not only for his first head coaching job, but to continue the winning culture previously instilled.

“It’s been a dream of mine since I was little to be a head coach,” Mariani said. “I come from a big family of coaches and I’m excited to finally get my opportunity. I don’t feel the pressure of succeeding Chris because he did such a great job with this program. Now it’s my job to continue and build upon that success and make it my own.”

Coming to Boulder City from Desert Pines, where they’re known for a high-flying offense in the 5A classification, Mariani said he intends to air it out with the Eagles more than what they’ve done in the past, but remains reserved to form his offensive scheme around what fits the team’s personnel best.

“I want to throw the ball quite a bit more than we have in the past,” he said. “After analyzing our team this summer, our strength this season is going to be at wide receiver and quarterback. If we were to run a double wing or a power I, we would be doing a disservice to the talent we have. We’re going to build our offense on a year-to-year basis based off of what fits our strengths as a team and our personnel best.”

Known for putting points on the board during his tenure with the Jaguars, Mariani envisions a program that is successful year in and year out.

When asked what success looked like to him, Mariani, whose DNA is lined with competitive spirit, said he wants to be the game-opposing team’s circle on their schedule.

“Our goal isn’t just to build a program that wins games,” Mariani said. “We want to be a program that is capable of competing for a state championship every year. We don’t just want to beat the big three Moapa Valley, Pahrump and Virgin Valley. We’re not striving for just a week-four victory. We want to establish that we’re the top team in the 3A and have our opponents circle us on their schedule.”

Bringing back multiple key players from last season’s 8-3 team, Mariani knows he’s in a good position to start his tenure with success.

Looking to make this team his own and take it to the next level, Mariani will get his first opportunity on Aug. 18 when the Eagles host Sunrise Mountain.

“We have a really good team coming back,” Mariani said. “I believe we have all the pieces to make another playoff run. We’ve been together all summer, working on our new schemes and bonding as a team. Now it’s just a matter of going out there and doing it.”

Contact Robert Vendettoli at BCRsports@gmail.com.

Community football is back in Boulder City
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

After a seven-year hiatus, youth tackle football is back in Boulder City, following the creation of the Boulder City Bears youth organization founded by president and head coach James Cracolici.

Photos courtesy Brandi McClaren A trio of Boulder City swimmers, who are also siblings, had st ...
From B.C. to L.A.

A trio of Boulder City swimmers, who are also siblings, had strong showings in several events last weekend in a meet held at the University of Southern California. The meet featured swimmers from Arizona, Utah, Oregon, California, Nevada and Wyoming. Representing the Boulder City Heatwave were, from left, Phoebe McClaren who finished eighth overall in the 800-meter freestyle and ninth in the 1,500-meter freestyle, Zoey McClaren and Duncan McClaren, who both had personal bests.

Photo courtesy of Henderson Basketball Academy Playing for Coach Ron Cobbs of the Henderson Bas ...
Bigfoot Hoops champions

Boulder City was well represented at the Bigfoot Hoops Las Vegas Main Event tournament, July 6-9. AAU teams from around the country attended this NCAA certified event, as well as college coaches who eyed potential recruits. Playing for the Henderson Basketball Academy team, the 16-year-olds earned the Gold Level Championship Trophy. Look for these players at the Boulder City High School games this season.

Son of BCHS swim coach named Ivy League Coach of the Year
Son of BCHS swim coach named Ivy League Coach of the Year
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Bret Lundgaard, a 2004 graduate of Boulder City High School was named Ivy League Coach of the Year after leading Princeton to a 2022-23 conference championship.

Photos by Ron Eland/Boulder City Review
City participates in World’s Largest Swim Lesson
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

Last week swimmers at the Boulder City Pool joined tens of thousands of other swimmers at some 600 locations in more than 20 countries for the 2023 iteration of the World’s Largest Swimming Lesson.

Dylan Spencer, Baylee Cook named all-division honorees
Dylan Spencer, Baylee Cook named all-division honorees
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Following standout spring seasons, Boulder City High School baseball star Dylan Spencer and softball star Baylee Cook were both named honorable mention selections for the All-Southern Nevada team in their respective sports.

Courtney Williams/Boulder City Review Jayden Thackeray was one of two BCHS track members, along ...
Eagles recognized for achievements on court, track, links
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City junior boys volleyball star Brady Sorenson was named to the All-Southern Nevada first team, one of six Eagles named to the team in their respective sports.

Photo courtesy Brandi McClaren Josie McClaren, who recently graduated, was one of six BCHS swim ...
Six swimmers named to All-Southern Nevada team
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Honoring their highly-decorated program, six Boulder City High School swimmers were named to the All-Southern Nevada team.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Coach Rachelle Huxford with her coach of the year plaque ...
Huxford named coach of the year
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Helping the Eagles to a school record 32 victories and their third consecutive 3A state championship, Boulder City head volleyball coach Rachelle Huxford was named 3A coach of the year.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Three-sport athlete Bruce Woodbury also excelled in the classroom ...
Woodbury honored for athletics, academics
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School three-sport star Bruce Woodbury was named male Scholar Athlete of the Year by the Las Vegas Sun, for his outstanding efforts in both athletics and academic.