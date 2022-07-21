106°F
Sports

Eagles use summer to hone skills

By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review
July 20, 2022 - 5:51 pm
 
(Boulder City Review file photo) Members of Boulder City High School's football team spent the summer at camp in Idaho and participating in a tournament in California to improve their skills as they prepare for the coming season.

Prepping for the upcoming season, members of Boulder City High School’s football team traveled to Emmett High School in Idaho for their summer camp.

Looking to get players ready, both the varsity and junior varsity programs took the field this past week for a series of scrimmages and individual drills.

“We had 43 kids in total make it to camp with us,” said head coach Chris Morelli. “We had 10 hours of football yesterday, three hours today and we just got after it. This was a great opportunity to see how our kids would react to hitting and getting hit.”

Participating in their second summer camp with Emmett, Morelli praised the relationship, calling it beneficial for the development of his program.

“Our relationship with them is huge,” he said. “They made us a better team in 2018. They really opened our eyes on what we needed to work on. I think coming up here is going to help us. We have a lot of maturing to do and this camp is going to trigger that.”

Getting ample amount of reps this summer in preparation for the season, the Eagles traveled to San Diego State University on June 10-12 for a 7-on-7 tournament.

Despite going 0-5 against California competition, Morelli said he liked what he saw from the group, praising their ability to stay close in every game and getting better throughout the tournament.

“We didn’t go down there for a win-loss record,” he said. “We went down there to challenge ourselves and get better as a football team. I’m confident to say we accomplished that.”

Morelli said spots will be earned this summer through competition. Looking to bring the best out of his team, Morelli said he is excited to see them again for practices in August.

“There’s no starters listed as of right now,” Morelli said. “Every year is a new year and we preach competition. We’re in helmets August 1st and we’ll name our starters on the 15th.

Contact Robert Vendettoli at BCRsports@gmail.com.

