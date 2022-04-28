Eagles undefeated in league play; eye repeat title

Boulder City High School’s boys volleyball team picked up a pair of victories over SLAM Academy and Pinecrest Academy Cadence during its most recent slate of games.

(Jamie Jane/Boulder City Review) Boulder City High School freshman Paul Prior contributed to the Eagles’ 3-0 win over Pinecrest Academy Cadence on Monday, April 25.

Boulder City High School’s boys volleyball team picked up a pair of victories over SLAM Academy and Pinecrest Academy Cadence during its most recent slate of games.

Defeating SLAM Academy 3-0 on April 21 and Cadence 3-0 on Monday, April 25, the Eagles are now a perfect 8-0 in 3A play.

Yet to lose a set in 3A play, the boys continued their dominance against SLAM Academy, routing the Bulls 25-0, 25-17, 25-14.

“It’s was honestly truly remarkable to win 25-0 in that first set,” said boys head coach Rachelle Huxford. “It’s nearly an impossible achievement to accomplish because you have to play perfect and so many things have to go right, but they did. The boys played great.”

Leading the way against the Bulls was sophomore Travis Hess, who generated eight kills. Junior Tyler Lemmel and sophomore Brady Sorenson and Roman Rose added five kills each.

At the top of his game, senior Kenny Rose served 15 aces, while dishing out 18 assists.

Defensively, Sorenson made eight digs, and senior Kannon Rose added five digs.

Defeating Cadence 25-12, 25-9, 25-13, Kannon Rose led the way with 11 kills and eight serving aces, while Sorenson added seven kills.

Kenny Rose generated 10 serving aces with 24 assists, and Lemmel added five kills.

Sitting at 23-6 on the season and atop the 3A Mountain standings, the Eagles are presumed favorites to repeat as 3A state champions.

Grounded despite their success, Huxford said the team remains hungry even throughout their stretch of dominance, knowing that an off game can turn the entire season into a disappointment.

“It’s really easy to become complacent … the boys have worked really hard to keep winning because they want to be at that final game,” Huxford said. “They know if they let up, it could be easy to lose a match. They’ve been working really hard in practice and you can see that during our games.”

Heading into the final stretch of the season, the Eagles host Clark on Friday, April 29, followed by a road game at Western on Tuesday, May 3.

Contact Robert Vendettoli at BCRsports@gmail.com.