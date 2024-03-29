64°F
Eagles unbeaten in league play

By Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Senior Brady Sorenson soars for a kill against Foothill in a 3-0 victory on March 19.
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review
March 28, 2024 - 6:57 pm
 

Remaining perfect in 3A play, Boulder City High School boys volleyball defeated Western, Coral Academy and Canyon Springs during this week’s slate.

Advancing to 9-3 on the season and 5-0 in league play, the Eagles routed each opponent 3-0, yet to drop a match this season against 3A competition.

“I like the way we’re playing right now,” head coach Rachelle Huxford said. “There’s still some things we would like to do better, but the boys are playing really well.”

Routing Western 25-14, 25-21, 25-12, seniors Brady Sorenson and Travis Hess led the way offensively with 13 kills apiece.

All-around threats, Sorenson added seven digs and three serving aces, while Hess recorded three blocks.

Senior Roman Rose led the way with 31 assists, setting up junior Samuel O’Shaughnessy for six kills.

Defensively, sophomore David Zwahlen led the way with 12 digs, while O’Shaughnessy added four digs.

Routing Coral Academy 25-21, 25-15, 25-17, Sorenson led the way with 16 kills and three aces, while Hess put up 10 kills and seven blocks.

Rose dished 30 assists, while Zwahlen made nine digs.

Routing Canyon Springs 25-15, 25-17, 25-17, Sorenson had nine kills, with seven digs and four aces, while Hess added eight kills and seven blocks.

Rose handed out 28 assists, while O’Shaughnessy added four kills.

Looking to remain unbeaten in 3A play, the Eagles will host Sloan Canyon on Tuesday.

Contact Robert Vendettoli at BCRsports@gmail.com.

