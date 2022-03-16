55°F
weather icon Clear
Boulder City NV
Sports

Eagles strengthen team bond in preseason play

By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review
March 16, 2022 - 3:12 pm
 
(Laura Hubel/Boulder City Review) Whalen Baseball Field
(Laura Hubel/Boulder City Review) Whalen Baseball Field

Boulder City High School’s baseball team showed its promise for the season, ending preseason play with a 2-3 record against 4A opponents, losing by a combined four runs.

Routing Silverado on Monday, March 14, in a doubleheader for wins of 12-2 and 15-3, the Eagles hung tough with Bonanza on March 9 in a 5-4 loss and Foothill on Saturday, March 12, in a 3-2 loss.

“To be honest, if a few things go our way, we could have won all those games,” head coach Alex Moore said. “We’re very pleased with how our season has played out so far and happy to see our new varsity players contributing early. Obviously, we would like to win every game, but this past week was really good for us and only going to make us better.”

Playing up in competition, the Eagles’ roster is made up of mostly first-time starters and varsity contributors have responded to the challenge well early on.

Against Silverado, junior Dylan Spencer batted 2 for 4 with five runs batted in, slugging a pair of doubles in game one of the doubleheader.

Driving in a pair of runs each were juniors Caleb Brown (2 for 3) and Brayden Cook (2 for 4). Junior Isaac Gibson batted 1 for 4 with an RBI double.

In game two of the doubleheader, senior Johnny Johnson (2 for 3), Dylan Spencer (3 for 3) and Gibson (2 for 2) each drove in three runs apiece.

“The great thing about our lineup right now is everyone is contributing,” Moore said. “We’re truly going with a next man up approach. Right now everyone is playing at a high level and contributing consistently.”

Picking up wins for the Eagles against the Skyhawks were junior Jeremy Spencer and Dylan Spencer.

Junior Bruce Woodbury batted 1 for 2 with an RBI in the game against Bonanza, and sophomore Derek Render batted 1 for 3 with an RBI.

Against Foothill, Johnson batted 2 for 4 with an RBI.

Heading into 3A play, the Eagles will travel to rival Moapa Valley on Friday, March 18, followed by a home game against rival Virgin Valley on Tuesday, March 22.

Contact Robert Vendettoli at BCRsports@gmail.com.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Sara Carroll) Members of Boulder City High School’s swim team, from left, Makenzi Brown, Lei ...
Swimmers tread unfamiliar waters
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

In the midst of a retooling process, Boulder City High School’s swimming program finds itself in an unfamiliar place entering the season.

(Jamie Jane/Boulder City Review) Senior Kannon Rose, at the net, added nine kills in Boulder Ci ...
Roundup: Season starts strong for BCHS
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Routing Coral Academy 3-0 on Tuesday, March 15, Boulder City High School’s boys volleyball team is currently riding a two-game winning streak.

(Pernell Bryant/Boulder City Review) Boulder City High School senior Mary Henderson, seen compe ...
First-place win tops girls’ efforts
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School’s girls track team is looking to be among the top teams in the 3A classification this season after coming off a second-place finish at regionals last season.

(Jamie Jane/Boulder City Review) Tyler Lemmel, a junior at Boulder City High School, is seen in ...
Roundup: Teams unfazed by losses
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Concluding its first week of play with a 3-4 record, Boulder City High School’s boys volleyball team is right where it should be, according to head coach Rachelle Huxford.

(Roger Hall) Boulder City High School senior Gavin Douglas, second from right, shares 3A player ...
Basketball standouts honored
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Gavin Douglas, Boulder City High School’s senior basketball star, and the team’s head coach, John Balistere, were named 3A player of the year and coach of the year for the Southern Region and Mountain League, respectively, after a 22-8 season and second-place finish in the state championship.

(Jamie Jane/Boulder City Review) Kenon Welbourne, seen making a catch at home plate as a sophom ...
Eagles look to young players on diamond
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

A new era of Boulder City High School baseball will begin this spring following the departure of eight seniors from last season’s 12-0 team.

(Roger Hall) Coach John Balistere, bottom center, gives instructions to members of Boulder City ...
Eagles fall short of title
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School’s boys basketball team fell short of its ultimate goal of winning a state championship on Saturday, Feb. 26, losing to Northern Nevada’s Elko 59-29, but capped off one of its best seasons in recent memory.

(Jamie Jane/Boulder City Review) Alyssa Bryant, seen pitching in 2020 when she was a sophomore ...
Coach optimistic for 2022 season
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School’s softball team will once again look to claim its place among the top 3A programs, having last appeared in the state tournament in 2019.

(Jamie Jane/Boulder City Review) Boulder City High School senior Kannon Rose, who was recognize ...
Boys volleyball team eyes repeat title
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Coming off a perfect 13-0 season in which they won their first state championship in school history, Boulder City High School’s boys volleyball team will be tasked with doing it again, under immense pressure.