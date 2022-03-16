Eagles strengthen team bond in preseason play

Boulder City High School’s baseball team showed its promise for the season, ending preseason play with a 2-3 record against 4A opponents, losing by a combined four runs.

(Laura Hubel/Boulder City Review) Whalen Baseball Field

Routing Silverado on Monday, March 14, in a doubleheader for wins of 12-2 and 15-3, the Eagles hung tough with Bonanza on March 9 in a 5-4 loss and Foothill on Saturday, March 12, in a 3-2 loss.

“To be honest, if a few things go our way, we could have won all those games,” head coach Alex Moore said. “We’re very pleased with how our season has played out so far and happy to see our new varsity players contributing early. Obviously, we would like to win every game, but this past week was really good for us and only going to make us better.”

Playing up in competition, the Eagles’ roster is made up of mostly first-time starters and varsity contributors have responded to the challenge well early on.

Against Silverado, junior Dylan Spencer batted 2 for 4 with five runs batted in, slugging a pair of doubles in game one of the doubleheader.

Driving in a pair of runs each were juniors Caleb Brown (2 for 3) and Brayden Cook (2 for 4). Junior Isaac Gibson batted 1 for 4 with an RBI double.

In game two of the doubleheader, senior Johnny Johnson (2 for 3), Dylan Spencer (3 for 3) and Gibson (2 for 2) each drove in three runs apiece.

“The great thing about our lineup right now is everyone is contributing,” Moore said. “We’re truly going with a next man up approach. Right now everyone is playing at a high level and contributing consistently.”

Picking up wins for the Eagles against the Skyhawks were junior Jeremy Spencer and Dylan Spencer.

Junior Bruce Woodbury batted 1 for 2 with an RBI in the game against Bonanza, and sophomore Derek Render batted 1 for 3 with an RBI.

Against Foothill, Johnson batted 2 for 4 with an RBI.

Heading into 3A play, the Eagles will travel to rival Moapa Valley on Friday, March 18, followed by a home game against rival Virgin Valley on Tuesday, March 22.

Contact Robert Vendettoli at BCRsports@gmail.com.