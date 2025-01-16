47°F
Eagles stay unbeaten in league action

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review King Raleigh goes up for a shot against Sloan Canyon on Dec. 6 in the Eagles' 67-57 victory.
Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review King Raleigh goes up for a shot against Sloan Canyon on Dec. 6 in the Eagles' 67-57 victory.
Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Makenzie Martorano looks for an open shooter against Linc ...
Lady Eagles continue to stay in win column
Photo courtesy Ammanda Hinds Sophomore Emmerson Hinds won the 3A individual state title on Oct ...
Hinds named to first-team All-Southern Nevada
Photo courtesy Catherine Goode Sean Pendleton launches a shot against Moapa Valley on Oct. 8. P ...
Comeback boys get recognized with awards
Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Kyra Stevens pulls up for a shot against Lincoln County i ...
Lady Eagles go 3-1 in tourney
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review
January 16, 2025 - 3:08 pm
 

Boulder City High School boys basketball defeated a trio of opponents to stay undefeated in league play, while moving to 13-5 overall on the season.

“I think we’re playing really good ball right now,” head coach John Balistere said. “Everyone is playing hard and we’re getting really good minutes from everyone. This is probably the deepest team I’ve ever coached.”

Starting the week off with a 58-48 victory on the road at rival Virgin Valley on Jan. 7, Sean Pendleton scored a game-high 25 points, while King Raleigh added 13 points and five rebounds.

Branch Danko added nine points and 10 rebounds, while Luke Wright added seven assists.

Defeating Coral Academy at home 58-45 on Jan. 10, Pendleton put in 18 points with four assists, while Raleigh tallied 14 points and six rebounds.

Filling up the stat sheet, Wright dished out 10 assists, while adding eight points, seven steals and six rebounds.

Defeating Pahrump Valley 64-41 on Jan. 13, Pendleton scored 14 points with five rebounds, while Wright added 12 points and four steals.

Continuing to come into his own as a contributor, Raleigh scored 10 points with five rebounds and a block, giving the Eagles another steady contributor to rely on.

“King’s embracing his role and starting to find some really good rhythm,” Balistere said. “He’s been very impactful on both ends of floor for us.”

Rounding out the winning effort, Aiden Birch added seven points against the Trojans, while Jayden Thackeray added six points and four rebounds.

Looking to stay on the winning track, the Eagles will travel to Sloan Canyon tonight, followed by a home game against Chaparral on Friday. They’ll also host SLAM Academy on Tuesday.

