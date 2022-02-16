Eagles start postseason with win

Carrying an 11-game winning streak into the postseason, Boulder City High School’s boys basketball team defeated Somerset Academy Sky Pointe 54-48 on Monday , Feb. 14, in the opening round.

“I thought it was a good effort by our team,” said boys head coach John Balistere. “This is the postseason; everyone’s going to give us their best shot and try to send us home.”

Getting contributions all around, senior Martin Thompson and junior Bruce Woodbury each led the way with 12 points apiece.

Experiencing foul trouble early, the Eagles’ leading scorer, senior Gavin Douglas, was held to nine points. Sophomore guard Roman Rose also added nine points.

Senior forward Jager Darling and junior guard Bret Pendleton each added five points.

“The great thing about our team is we have depth,” Balistere said. “When Gavin got into foul trouble, we had other guys step up. Jager gave us great minutes in the front court. Roman made a few shots. It was really a team effort.”

The Eagles have not lost a game since Dec. 20 and roll into the postseason as the favorite to earn a state tournament berth.

Closing out the regular season Friday, Feb. 11, on a high note, the Eagles routed Pahrump Valley 61-38 on the road.

Douglas led the way with 23 points and 11 rebounds, while Rose added 14 points and three rebounds.

Thompson added seven points with three steals, and Pendleton and freshman Luke Wright each added six points.

Results from the Eagles’ Wednesday, Feb. 16, contest against Virgin Valley will appear in next week’s issue.

