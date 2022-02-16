46°F
Sports

Eagles start postseason with win

By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review
February 16, 2022 - 3:56 pm
 
Boulder City High School senior Martin Thompson, right, seen in action Dec. 8, scored 12 points ...
Boulder City High School senior Martin Thompson, right, seen in action Dec. 8, scored 12 points in the Eagles' first postseason game, a 54-48 victory over Somerset Academy Sky Pointe on Monday, Feb. 14.

Carrying an 11-game winning streak into the postseason, Boulder City High School’s boys basketball team defeated Somerset Academy Sky Pointe 54-48 on Monday, Feb. 14, in the opening round.

“I thought it was a good effort by our team,” said boys head coach John Balistere. “This is the postseason; everyone’s going to give us their best shot and try to send us home.”

Getting contributions all around, senior Martin Thompson and junior Bruce Woodbury each led the way with 12 points apiece.

Experiencing foul trouble early, the Eagles’ leading scorer, senior Gavin Douglas, was held to nine points. Sophomore guard Roman Rose also added nine points.

Senior forward Jager Darling and junior guard Bret Pendleton each added five points.

“The great thing about our team is we have depth,” Balistere said. “When Gavin got into foul trouble, we had other guys step up. Jager gave us great minutes in the front court. Roman made a few shots. It was really a team effort.”

The Eagles have not lost a game since Dec. 20 and roll into the postseason as the favorite to earn a state tournament berth.

Closing out the regular season Friday, Feb. 11, on a high note, the Eagles routed Pahrump Valley 61-38 on the road.

Douglas led the way with 23 points and 11 rebounds, while Rose added 14 points and three rebounds.

Thompson added seven points with three steals, and Pendleton and freshman Luke Wright each added six points.

Results from the Eagles’ Wednesday, Feb. 16, contest against Virgin Valley will appear in next week’s issue.

Contact Robert Vendettoli at BCRsports@gmail.com.

(Amy Wagner) Boulder City High School’s boys bowling team, starting second from left, Cayden ...
Bowlers take state title
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Forced to sit out of play in 2021 by COVID-19, Boulder City High School’s boys bowling team was robbed of the chance to repeat as 3A state champions. Fast-forward to 2022 and head coach Garth Shultz said two championships in three years was just as nice.

(Jim Cox) Boulder City High School junior Mick Raabe stands atop the podium after winning the 1 ...
Nine grapplers head to state
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

After placing second at the 3A Southern Region meet at Virgin Valley on Saturday, Feb. 12, Boulder City High School’s wrestling team will send nine to the state meet.

Boulder City High School junior quarterback Salah Coplin, seen in action Jan. 7 against Sunrise ...
Roundup: Strong offense carries girls to state semifinals
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School’s flag football team is clicking offensively, including in its opening round playoff victory against Mojave on Monday, Feb. 14.

(Jamie Jane/Boulder City Review) Samantha Bahde lead the Lady Eagles offense against Eldorado H ...
Girls eye first-place spot in league
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Playing cohesive basketball, Boulder City High School’s girls basketball team is on a four-game winning streak, defeating Southeast Career Technical Academy 60-44 on Feb. 3 and Eldorado 43-26 on Monday, Feb. 7.

(Jamie Jane/Boulder City Review) Boulder City High School senior guard Ashton Jensen added 6 po ...
Roundup: Boys ride 10-game win streak
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Cruising to its 10th consecutive victory, Boulder City High School’s boys basketball team defeated Southeast Career Technical Academy on Saturday, Feb. 5, and Coral Academy on Tuesday.

(Deborah Wall) Reassembly of the London Bridge in Lake Havasu City, Arizona, started in 1968. I ...
Bridge extends welcome to Havasu visitors
By Deborah Wall Outdoors

Moving one of England’s tourist attractions to the American Southwest sounded far-fetched until somebody did it. Now it has become the second most popular tourist destination in Arizona, only being outdone by the Grand Canyon.

(Jamie Jane/Boulder City Review) In Tuesday’s, Feb. 1, 59-42 victory over Pinecrest Academy C ...
Boys show championship style
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Playing like a championship caliber team, Boulder City High School’s boys basketball team has won eight consecutive games, including its toughest contest of the season to date, with a 56-49 victory over SLAM Academy on Monday, Jan. 31.

(Jamie Jane/Boulder City Review) In Tuesday’s, Feb. 1, 2020, 47-16 win over Pinecrest Ac ...
Lady Eagles sit in second place
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School girls basketball finished 2-1 in league play recently and is currently sitting in second place in the 3A Desert League standings.

(Jamie Jane/Boulder City Review) Boulder City High School senior senior Camilla Forneris had fo ...
Roundup: Bowlers vie in state tourney
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Primed for postseason success, Boulder City High School’s boys bowling team enters the 3A state tournament as the No. 1 seed, after capping off the regular season with a 1,867-1,634 victory over Canyon Springs on Jan. 27.

(Deborah Wall) The U.S. Army built Fort Piute about 1860 to protect travelers, supply wagons, t ...
Remains of old outpost ‘preserved’
By Deborah Wall Outdoors

Fort Piute makes a wonderful day outing to a remote area in the extreme eastern region of the Mojave National Preserve in California. You’ll need to be prepared for this trip, though, as the road is rough; you’ll need a high-clearance vehicle with good off-road tires, a spare and tools to change one.