Eagles’ standouts expected to shine

As the start of fall sports inches closer with the conclusion of summer, Boulder City High School athletics are at no shortage of returning star players.

(Boulder City Review file photo) Boulder City High School senior Julianna Luebke, seen in this photo from September, is expected to help the girls volleyball team excel after begin named the player of the year in the 3A Mountain League last season.

(Boulder City Review file photo) Boulder City High School senior Bree Leavitt, playing in the 3A Southern Regional playoffs in November, scored a team-leading 62 points last year.

(Boulder City Review file photo) Returning to the boys soccer team at Boulder City High School this year is junior Roman Rose, who scored 12 goals and had 10 assists last season.

Several key players return this season for the Eagles, who are looking to keep their respective programs prominent throughout the 3A classification.

Seniors Bret Pendleton and Tyler Lemmel are returning for boys tennis, which starts its season Aug. 18 against Silverado on its courts. Seniors Callie Torgesen and Rose Randall return for the girls, which also starts the season Aug. 18 against Silverado.

At the individual state championship last season, Lemmel and Pendleton finished in fourth place, while Torgesen and Randall made an appearance, falling in the first round.

Girls volleyball starts its season Aug. 23 at home against Foothill. Senior Julianna Luebke returns after being named a second team All-Southern Nevada selection last season. Named player of the year in the 3A Mountain League, Luebke finished last season with 354 kills, 192 digs, 89 serving aces and 50 blocks.

Girls soccer starts its season Aug. 24 with a home game against Moapa Valley. Senior Bree Leavitt returns after scoring 27 goals last season with eight assists for a team-leading 62 points.

Junior Roman Rose returns for boys soccer, which starts its season Aug. 25 against Equipo Academy at home. Last season, he scored 12 goals with 10 assists.

Looking to make a playoff push this season, football starts its season Aug. 26 at Valley High School, hoping to ride out a strong season behind running back Hunter Moore, who rushed for 722 yards and 13 touchdowns last season. The team’s first home game is scheduled for Sept. 1 against Moapa Valley High School and will be televised as part of Thursday Night Lights on MyLVTV.

