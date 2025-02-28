Eagles softball team has high hopes for 2025 season

67°F
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review
February 27, 2025 - 5:06 pm
 

Coming off a state tournament appearance, Boulder City High School softball opens the season as a prime contender for the 3A state championship.

“We are hungry as we are every year to get a state championship,” head coach Angelica Moorhead said. “This year is no different. We’re hoping to accomplish that in May.”

Bringing back the top player in the 3A classification, Payton Rogers returns as being named 3A player of the year last season, as well as a first-team 3A all-state selection.

A prominent two-way threat, Rogers returns after leading the 3A classification with 21 wins, while finishing second with 177 strikeouts. A well-established pitcher, Rogers sported a 1.73 earned run average.

Doubling as a power hitter, Rogers batted .424 with 31 runs batted in, nine doubles and six home runs.

Joining Rogers as a big bat in the Eagles lineup, Baylee Cook returns after being named a first-team all-state selection last season. An elite power hitter, Cook finished fourth in the 3A classification in runs batted in (51), fifth in slugging percentage (1.078), sixth in batting average (.611) and seventh in home runs (7).

Leading the Eagles in all offensive categories last season, Cook added 13 doubles and four triples.

Giving the Eagles a quartet of returners, Kylie Czubernat returns after an all-state season, while Hayden Nordstrom will look to build off a strong sophomore performance.

A first-team selection last season, Czubernat batted .333 with 16 RBIs, while finishing 2-1 on the mound.

Nordstrom finished last season with a .293 batting average with 19 RBIs and five doubles.

“Having Baylee, Payton, Kylie and Hayden back is amazing for our team,” Moorhead said. “They will be great leaders for our new additions.”

Looking to spark the Eagles offense, newcomer Rhiley Beck is expected to play a large role, along with Leona Merrill and Ivy Dineen.

“We have lots of new personalities and skill levels,” Moorhead said. “Rhiley can play third base, shortstop, pitcher and anywhere else. Leona and Ivy are also both infielders to keep an eye on as well. All players are being moved around and will be great contributors to the team.”

Looking to blend their returning core with an influx of new talent, the Eagles will get an up-close look starting today, when they travel to Needles, California for the Colorado River Invite.

The Eagles will start their season off today against Northern Nevada challenger Lowry and Arizona program Tolleson.

