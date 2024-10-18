54°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Boulder City, NV
Sports

Eagles soar to regional tennis titles

Photos courtesy Andy Huxford Boulder City High School tennis celebrates a 3A Southern regional ...
Photos courtesy Andy Huxford Boulder City High School tennis celebrates a 3A Southern regional championship on Oct. 10 at home for both the boys and girls teams.
Photos courtesy Andy Huxford Boulder City High School tennis celebrates a 3A Southern regional ...
Photos courtesy Andy Huxford Boulder City High School tennis celebrates a 3A Southern regional championship on Oct. 10 at home for both the boys and girls teams.
More Stories
Photo courtesy Robert Reese From left, Riley Elder, Emmerson Hinds, Makenzie Martorano and Morg ...
BCHS golf crowned 3A Southern girls champions
Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Senior Lily Mackey throws down a kill against Coral Acade ...
Volleyball gets back into win column
Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Senior Makayla Nelson makes her way to the goal against M ...
Lady Eagles learn from loss
Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Senior Chandler Shamo returns the ball against Basic on S ...
Tennis teams have little problem in quarterfinals
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review
October 18, 2024 - 1:16 pm
 

Cruising into the 3A state tournament, both Boulder City High School tennis programs enter as the top seed, after winning the 3A Southern Region tournament.

Picking up a monumental 10-8 victory over Cimarron-Memorial on Oct. 10, the girls used a lineup change to power past the Spartans, who they beat on a tie-breaker earlier in the season.

“The first time we had to go to a tie-breaker, so it definitely feels better to win it this time outright,” head coach Rachelle Huxford said. “This time around, we balanced out the roster and moved players in places where we thought we could get enough points. This was a great win for their confidence. Coming into the season, we lost so many seniors last year and weren’t slated to do well. Going to the state tournament is a great accomplishment for them.”

Needing an extra point to win outright, the game to put senior doubles star Chayce Larson in singles paid off after she finished 1-2 on the day.

In their previous match with the Spartans, the Eagles didn’t earn any singles points.

“We moved Chayce over in hopes of getting a point in singles and she played like a rockstar,” Huxford said. “She’s such a versatile player. This team is willing to do what it takes to win as a team. They all want to play their part.”

Going undefeated in doubles play, the tandems of senior Maddie Morris and sophomore Brooklyn Koster finished 3-0, along with senior Ava Gibson and junior Mariah Torgesen.

Moving pieces around to avoid another tie-breaker, singles players junior Kendall Shamo and sophomore Chelsie Larson teamed together in doubles to finish 3-0.

Dominating Pahrump Valley in the Southern title match 13-5 on Oct. 10, juniors Bennet Forney and Logan Borg dominated singles play, each finishing 3-0.

“They’re both playing this year with a lot more confidence,” Huxford said. “They’ve been working hard and it’s been great to know that we can expect reliable points out of both of them. They have a few years under their belts now where the jitters aren’t there anymore.”

In doubles, senior Alec Imboden and junior Shane Barrow finished 3-0, while seniors Chandler Shamo and Carson Alder finished 2-1.

Sophomores Tate Crane and Branch Danko finished 1-0.

“The boys played them better than the regular season,” Huxford said. “It’s always nice to see improvement. They’re cleaning up their games and making less errors. The goal was to get to state and now we just have to continue to be successful.”

The 3A state tournament is scheduled for Oct. 24-26 at the Tahoe Donner Tennis and Pickleball Center in Truckee, Calif.

MOST READ
THE LATEST
Photo courtesy Robert Reese From left, Riley Elder, Emmerson Hinds, Makenzie Martorano and Morg ...
BCHS golf crowned 3A Southern girls champions
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School girls golf heads into state in the driver’s seat after winning the 3A Southern Region meet on Oct. 10.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Senior Lily Mackey throws down a kill against Coral Acade ...
Volleyball gets back into win column
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Back in the win column, Boulder City High School girls volleyball advanced to 11-15 on the season, picking up a 3-0 win over Western on Oct. 14.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Senior Makayla Nelson makes her way to the goal against M ...
Lady Eagles learn from loss
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Splitting this past week’s slate with a 1-1 record, Boulder City High School girls soccer fell to rival Virgin Valley, while rebounding against Sloan Canyon.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Senior Chandler Shamo returns the ball against Basic on S ...
Tennis teams have little problem in quarterfinals
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Cruising into postseason play, both Boulder City High School tennis programs dominated in their quarterfinal matchups. Setting the tone early in 3A play, the boys defeated Cimarron-Memorial 11-1 on Oct. 7.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Making her way past the defense, senior Makayla Nelson (4 ...
Soccer ties Pahrump Valley on the road
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Advancing to 9-1-1 on the season, Boulder City High School girls soccer picked up an 8-0 victory over Chaparral on Sept. 25, while tying with the always-tough Pahrump Valley 2-2 on Sept. 27.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Returning the ball back into play, Sophomore Tate Crine e ...
Boys tennis unstoppable after three league wins
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Remaining undefeated on the season, Boulder City High School boys tennis picked up three league victories this past week.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Freshman Juliette Kelso throws down a kill against Coral ...
Girls volleyball go 4-2 in tourney
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Finishing with a 5-2 record in the past week’s slate, Boulder City High School girls volleyball advanced to 9-13 on the season.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Senior Chandler Shamo returns the ball against Liberty on ...
Boys tennis remains undefeated
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Remaining undefeated on the season, Boulder City High School boys tennis picked up a quality win over 5A Liberty on Sept. 19.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Junior Sancha Jenas-Keogh drives the ball up field agains ...
Lady Eagles pick up big win over rival
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Advancing to 8-1 on the season, Boulder City High School girls soccer picked up a monumental 5-4 win over SLAM Academy on Sept. 23.