Eagles soar to four-peat in volleyball

Continuing their dynasty, Boulder City High School boys volleyball won their fourth consecutive 3A state championship Tuesday, defeating rival Virgin Valley 3-0 on May 14 at Sunrise Mountain High School.

Photo courtesy Diane Rose Boulder City High School boys volleyball celebrates their fourth consecutive 3A state championship after defeating rival Virgin Valley 3-0 on May 14 at Sunrise Mountain High School.

“It takes a lot of work to do it four years in a row,” head coach Rachelle Huxford said. “It’s really hard when everyone wants to be the team to take you down. Teams play their best when they play us, which makes us play even better. The boys thrived on that pressure.“

In a closer match than the final score would suggest, the Eagles got the Bulldogs’ best in the final, eventually escaping with a 25-19, 25-18, 25-20 victory.

“Every time we go into a state championship match, the nerves are still there for everyone,” Huxford said. “We don’t take anything for granted. Every point counted. We didn’t play a perfect game, but we played our game.”

Key catalyst in the Eagles’ fourth state championship victory and dynasty entirely, senior Brady Sorenson led the way with 17 kills and six digs, while senior Travis Hess added 14 kills with two blocks.

“Brady and Travis had tremendous nights,” Huxford said. “It was so special to watch. I’m glad they went out as four-time state champions.”

Also going out as a four-time state champion was senior Roman Rose, who had 37 assists, and senior Ike Pappas, who added six digs defensively.

“It feels amazing and surreal,” Rose said. “To be a varsity athlete since a freshman year was a huge goal of mine that I achieved, but to be successful and help my team create a dynasty that will never be forgotten is the best feeling ever. Closing out my high school career as a champion is the best way to go out.”

Helping propel the Eagles to victory, sophomore David Zwahlen led the way defensively with 16 digs, while junior Easton Welbourne added six kills and two serving aces.

