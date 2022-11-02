Eagles soar through first round of playoffs

Using a balanced offensive attack, Boulder City High School’s varsity football team routed Rancho 32-7 on Oct. 27 in the opening round of the 3A Southern Region playoffs.

(Courtney Williams/Boulder City Review) Boulder City High School seniors Dylan Spencer, Caleb Ramsey-Brown and Dylan Sullivan get ready to block their opponents from Rancho High School during the Oct. 27 opening game of the regional playoffs. The Eagles won 32-7 and advanced to Friday’s, Nov. 4, semifinals.

“I thought we played very well,” head coach Chris Morelli said. “We started off slow, but once things got going, we really figured it out offensively.”

Running wild against the Rams, senior Hunter Moore rushed for 108 yards and four scores on 24 carries. Junior Jacob Bryant rushed for 25 yards and a score on six carries.

Senior Matt Richardson completed eight of 10 passes for 124 yards, connecting with senior Kanon Welbourne on a pair of passes for 48 yards.

Finding a groove offensively, Richardson also connected with junior Chase Jappe for 31 yards on three catches and senior Bruce Woodbury for 21 yards on two catches. Moore caught a pass for 19 yards.

Showcasing their versatility, Jappe rushed for 35 yards on seven carries and Woodbury rushed for 27 yards on eight carries.

“Offensively we moved the ball well,” Morelli said. “I was happy with our performance. This win definitely gives us confidence moving forward.”

Defensively sound throughout the night, senior Dylan Spencer generated two quarterback sacks, and Welbourne and senior Brayden Cook each generated one.

Creating turnovers, senior Torryn Pickard scooped up a fumble caused by Woodbury.

For the next round of postseason play, the Eagles will travel to Moapa Valley on Friday, looking to avenge their Sept. 1 26-22 loss.

“We feel good about this game,” Morelli said. “We’ve been working on becoming a better football team and not making the same mistakes. We’ve had a good week on practice.”

Contact Robert Vendettoli at BCRsports@gmail.com.