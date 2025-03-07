Eagles seek five-peat

Seeking a fifth consecutive 3A state championship, Boulder City High School boys volleyball will look to do so with a new core of stars.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Chandler Shamo goes up for a thunderous spike in practice on March 3.

Seeking a fifth consecutive 3A state championship, Boulder City High School boys volleyball will look to do so with a new core of stars.

“I’m really excited for this season,” head coach Rachelle Huxford said. “It’s going to be challenging but we look forward to playing for a fifth championship. We’re coming into the season with a bullseye on our back.”

Graduating a majority of their core from last season, the Eagles will rely on complimentary pieces from a season ago to play like stars this season.

“I know they’re excited for the opportunity to get more playing time and opportunities,” Huxford said. “It’s going to make the players who haven’t always been the star, work harder. They’re going to have to pull their own weight now and this is going to give them their opportunity to grow and shine.”

Looking to lead the way offensively and grow into stars will be Sam O’Shaughnessy, Chandler Shamo, Carson Alder and Preston Van Beveren.

O’Shaughnessy led the returning core with 86 kills a season ago, along with 20 blocks, while Shamo added 73 kills with 27 serving aces.

Van Beveren generated 34 kills and 24 aces, while Alder recorded 32 kills with 19 blocks.

Returning to lead the defense, David Zwahlen had an all-state season as a sophomore where he finished with 252 digs and 58 aces.

Looking to make name for himself in his first season with the program, Levi Randall is a player coach Huxford sees a lot of potential in.

Coming off of a 3-4 record in the Las Vegas Invitational, the Eagles will look to continue their success against 3A opponents, extending their unbeaten streak since May 14, 2019.

The Eagles will head to SLAM Academy on Friday, followed by a road game at Western on Wednesday.