47°F
weather icon Clear
Boulder City, NV
Sports

Eagles seek five-peat

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Chandler Shamo goes up for a thunderous spike in practice ...
Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Chandler Shamo goes up for a thunderous spike in practice on March 3.
More Stories
Photo courtesy Boulder City High School The BCHS cheerleading team was all smiles over the week ...
bcr default image
Youth movement hits baseball diamond
Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Working on their short game, Agustin Acosta and Chase Kov ...
Golfers swing for greater success in 2025
Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Performing the butterfly stroke, Brigham Jensen races to ...
Swim teams eye repeat of state glory
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review
March 6, 2025 - 5:00 pm
 

Seeking a fifth consecutive 3A state championship, Boulder City High School boys volleyball will look to do so with a new core of stars.

“I’m really excited for this season,” head coach Rachelle Huxford said. “It’s going to be challenging but we look forward to playing for a fifth championship. We’re coming into the season with a bullseye on our back.”

Graduating a majority of their core from last season, the Eagles will rely on complimentary pieces from a season ago to play like stars this season.

“I know they’re excited for the opportunity to get more playing time and opportunities,” Huxford said. “It’s going to make the players who haven’t always been the star, work harder. They’re going to have to pull their own weight now and this is going to give them their opportunity to grow and shine.”

Looking to lead the way offensively and grow into stars will be Sam O’Shaughnessy, Chandler Shamo, Carson Alder and Preston Van Beveren.

O’Shaughnessy led the returning core with 86 kills a season ago, along with 20 blocks, while Shamo added 73 kills with 27 serving aces.

Van Beveren generated 34 kills and 24 aces, while Alder recorded 32 kills with 19 blocks.

Returning to lead the defense, David Zwahlen had an all-state season as a sophomore where he finished with 252 digs and 58 aces.

Looking to make name for himself in his first season with the program, Levi Randall is a player coach Huxford sees a lot of potential in.

Coming off of a 3-4 record in the Las Vegas Invitational, the Eagles will look to continue their success against 3A opponents, extending their unbeaten streak since May 14, 2019.

The Eagles will head to SLAM Academy on Friday, followed by a road game at Western on Wednesday.

MOST READ
THE LATEST
Photo courtesy Boulder City High School The BCHS cheerleading team was all smiles over the week ...

Photo courtesy Boulder City High School

bcr default image
Youth movement hits baseball diamond
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Starting the season off with a 1-3 record, Boulder City High School baseball got the tough early-season test they were looking for.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Working on their short game, Agustin Acosta and Chase Kov ...
Golfers swing for greater success in 2025
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Optimism is high this season for Boulder City High School boys golf, who come into the season as the defending 3A Southern Region champions.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Performing the butterfly stroke, Brigham Jensen races to ...
Swim teams eye repeat of state glory
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Seeking their third consecutive 3A state championship, Boulder City High School boys swimming comes into the season as the favorite, with a strong returning core.

Photo courtesy Rebecca Mackey The Boulder City Girls softball team is looking to improve upon l ...
Eagles softball team has high hopes for 2025 season
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Coming off a state tournament appearance, Boulder City High School softball opens the season as a prime contender for the 3A state championship.

Photo courtesy Amy Wagner For the second time in a row, the Boulder City High School flag footb ...
BCHS falls short in gridiron title game
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder Cirty Review

For a second consecutive season, Boulder City High School flag football finished as the 3A state champion runner-up, after falling to rival Virgin Valley 19-6 on Feb. 20.

Photo courtesy Brian Bradshaw The BCHS girls varsity basketball team captured the Academic Stat ...
Girls hoops, boys bowling win academic state titles
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Excelling both in the field of play and in the classroom, Boulder City High School girls basketball and boys bowling were named 3A Academic state champions.

Robert Verndettoli/Boulder City Review Sancha Jenas-Keogh rushes up field against Eldorado on J ...
Lady Eagles to play for gridiron title
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School flag football will get its shot at redemption today (Feb. 20) at Allegiant Stadium, ready to face off against rival Virgin Valley in the 3A state championship game.

Robert Verndettoli/Boulder City Review Driving the lane, Sophia Muelrath goes up for a layup ag ...
Girls basketball team bounced from playoffs
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Unable to keep pace with their rival Moapa Valley, Boulder City High School girls basketball ended their season with a 65-39 defeat in the opening round of the 3A postseason.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Sean Pendleton drives the ball to the hole against Virgin ...
Eagles make early exit from playoffs
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Live by the three, die by the three plagued Boulder City High School boys basketball on Feb. 10, turning a regular season league-title-winning team into an unexpected first-round playoff exit.