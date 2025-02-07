Eagles see 10-game win streak snapped

Splitting a pair of games this past week, Boulder City High School boys basketball suffered their first league loss on Jan. 31 to The Meadows, 73-66.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Jayden Thackeray goes up for a shot against Sloan Canyon on Dec. 6 in the Eagles' 67-57 victory.

Splitting a pair of games this past week, Boulder City High School boys basketball suffered their first league loss on Jan. 31 to The Meadows, 73-66.

Snapping a 10-game winning streak, the Eagles batted back from a 19-6 first-quarter deficit to give themselves a chance to take the lead late in the fourth quarter, before ultimately falling.

“I like the way the boys battled back,” head coach John Balistere said. “We dug ourselves a hole in the first quarter, missed some shots we usually make. The boys didn’t give up though. We fought back and had a chance to take the lead in the fourth, it just wasn’t meant to be.”

Experiencing a playoff atmosphere on the road at The Meadows, Sean Pendleton led the way with 27 points, five rebounds and five assists, while Luke Wright added 21 points with five rebounds and four assists.

Jack Walker added seven points.

“I thought this was a really good test for our guys,” Balistere said. “It was a great atmosphere to play in on the road. This will definitely help get us ready for the postseason.”

Defeating Doral Academy 80-52 on Jan. 28 in the game prior, Pendleton continued to have a hot hand, leading the way with 22 points, five rebounds, four assists and four steals.

Wright added 15 points with seven assists and four steals, while Aiden Birch added 12 points.

Having his best performance of the season, Jayden Thackeray added seven points with three rebounds and an assist.