63°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Boulder City, NV
Sports

Eagles see 10-game win streak snapped

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Jayden Thackeray goes up for a shot against Sloan Canyon ...
Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Jayden Thackeray goes up for a shot against Sloan Canyon on Dec. 6 in the Eagles' 67-57 victory.
More Stories
Photo courtesy Cat Goode From left to right: Caleb Porter, Otis Ruth, Sam Bonar, Erick Garza, N ...
Clemons makes history as eight wrestlers head to state
Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Driving the lane, Sophia Muelrath goes up for a layup aga ...
Bowlers have strong showing at state
Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Luke Wright goes up for a shot against Sloan Canyon on De ...
Eagles remain on top of division
Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Scanning the court, Sophia Muelrath looks to make the ope ...
Bowlers look for strong state showing
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review
February 6, 2025 - 8:51 pm
 

Splitting a pair of games this past week, Boulder City High School boys basketball suffered their first league loss on Jan. 31 to The Meadows, 73-66.

Snapping a 10-game winning streak, the Eagles batted back from a 19-6 first-quarter deficit to give themselves a chance to take the lead late in the fourth quarter, before ultimately falling.

“I like the way the boys battled back,” head coach John Balistere said. “We dug ourselves a hole in the first quarter, missed some shots we usually make. The boys didn’t give up though. We fought back and had a chance to take the lead in the fourth, it just wasn’t meant to be.”

Experiencing a playoff atmosphere on the road at The Meadows, Sean Pendleton led the way with 27 points, five rebounds and five assists, while Luke Wright added 21 points with five rebounds and four assists.

Jack Walker added seven points.

“I thought this was a really good test for our guys,” Balistere said. “It was a great atmosphere to play in on the road. This will definitely help get us ready for the postseason.”

Defeating Doral Academy 80-52 on Jan. 28 in the game prior, Pendleton continued to have a hot hand, leading the way with 22 points, five rebounds, four assists and four steals.

Wright added 15 points with seven assists and four steals, while Aiden Birch added 12 points.

Having his best performance of the season, Jayden Thackeray added seven points with three rebounds and an assist.

MOST READ
THE LATEST
Photo courtesy Cat Goode From left to right: Caleb Porter, Otis Ruth, Sam Bonar, Erick Garza, N ...
Clemons makes history as eight wrestlers head to state
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Shining on their home floor, Boulder City High School wrestling will send eight wrestlers to state, after placing third as a team at regionals.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Driving the lane, Sophia Muelrath goes up for a layup aga ...
Bowlers have strong showing at state
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School girls bowler Zoey Dieter finished fourth at state this past week, finishing as the highest bowler from the Eagles.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Luke Wright goes up for a shot against Sloan Canyon on De ...
Eagles remain on top of division
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Currently on a nine-game winning streak, Boulder City High School boys basketball picked up a pair of victories this past week.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Scanning the court, Sophia Muelrath looks to make the ope ...
Bowlers look for strong state showing
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Qualifying for the state tournament, four bowlers will represent Boulder City High School.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Makayla Nelson rushes up field against Doral Academy on D ...
Flag football undefeated in league play
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Still undefeated in league play, Boulder City High School flag football picked up a pair of league victories.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Christine Mojado drives to the basket against Lincoln Cou ...
Lady Eagles now second in league
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Picking up a pair of league victories, Boulder City High School girls basketball advance to 14-5 on the season.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Jack Walker goes up for a shot against Sloan Canyon on De ...
Eagles continue hardcourt dominance

Still undefeated in league play, Boulder City High School boys basketball picked up a pair of league victories.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review King Raleigh goes up for a shot against Sloan Canyon on D ...
Eagles stay unbeaten in league action
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School boys basketball defeated a trio of opponents to stay undefeated in league play, while moving to 13-5 overall on the season.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Makenzie Martorano looks for an open shooter against Linc ...
Lady Eagles continue to stay in win column
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School girls basketball finished 2-1 in this past week’s slate to advance to 13-4 on the season.