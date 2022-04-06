78°F
Sports

Eagles score key victory over Pahrump

By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review
April 6, 2022 - 4:29 pm
 
(Horace Langford Jr./Special to the Boulder City Review) Junior Kanon Welbourne threw five inni ...
(Horace Langford Jr./Special to the Boulder City Review) Junior Kanon Welbourne threw five innings, striking out six batters in Boulder City High School’s 6-4 victory over Pahrump Valley on Friday, April 1.

Boulder City High School’s baseball team picked up a key 6-4 victory over Pahrump Valley on Friday, April 1, finishing its most recent slate of games with a 2-1 record.

Down 4-0 in the top of the fourth inning, the Eagles erupted for two runs in the fourth and three runs in the fifth inning.

“We started off slow, but were able to get things going in the middle of the game when we needed it most,” junior Kanon Welbourne said. “Pahrump Valley has been one of our rivals for as long as I can remember. They’re a really tough team. This was a great win for us.”

Picking up the win on the mound, Welbourne threw five innings, striking out six batters.

Like many Eagles on this season’s roster, Welbourne is relishing in this opportunity to show what he can do on the diamond, after sitting behind a loaded senior class in years past.

“It feels great to finally get my chance to be a key contributor,” Welbourne said. “I know it’s up to me to make the most of my opportunities and show our coaches why I’m the guy they want on the mound.”

Also getting their chance to be first-year starters with the Eagles, senior Johnny Johnson went 3 for 4 with two runs batted in and a home run, and junior Brayden Cook batted 1 for 3 with an RBI. Junior Jeremy Spencer batted 2 for 3.

The Eagles routed Sunrise Mountain 18-0 on March 30, followed by a 7-6 loss to Clark on Tuesday, April 5.

Against Sunrise Mountain, junior Bruce Woodbury (1 for 2) and sophomore Dodger Smith (2 for 3) each drove in three runs, while sophomore Derek Render batted 2 for 3 with a pair of RBIs.

On the mound, senior Izec Easter picked up the win, throwing a three-inning no-hitter in his first start of the season, striking out eight batters.

Against Clark, Render finished 3 for 4 at the plate.

Sitting with a 8-5 record, the Eagles will host SLAM Academy today, April 7.

Contact Robert Vendettoli at BCRsports@gmail.com.

