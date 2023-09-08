75°F
Sports

Eagles route Vikings for win

By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review
September 8, 2023 - 3:05 pm
 
Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Junior Easton Welbourne runs upfield against Valley in a 45-8 blowout victory on Aug. 31.

Opening the season on a high note, Boulder City High School football defeated the Valley High Vikings 45-8 on Aug. 31 at home.

“I thought that was about as good as we could have played for our first game,” head coach Bubba Mariani said. “Obviously we have some things to clean up moving forward, but I’m happy with how the team played.”

The game was delayed just seven minutes as dark clouds and lightning could be seen in the near distance. However, Mother Nature cooperated and the entire game was played.

High flying behind a new-look offense, junior quarterback Gage Hopkinson dazzled in his first career start, connecting with four different receivers for touchdown passes.

“I thought our quarterback and receiving core were in sync,” Mariani said. “Gage did a great job of getting everyone involved and finding the open man.”

Completing 16 of 25 passing, Hopkinson threw for 266 yards and five touchdowns, highlighted by a 31-yard touchdown pass to senior Brady Sorenson to end the first half.

Sorenson caught five passes for 118 receiving yards and two touchdowns, while junior Easton Welbourne caught six passes for 66 yards and a touchdown.

Senior Chase Jappe caught two passes for 57 yards and a touchdown, while senior Derek Render caught two passes for 18 yards and a touchdown.

Defensively sound on the night, junior Sam Bonar made five tackles, while senior Charles Stewart made three tackles with one sack and one fumble recovery.

Jappe made three tackles on the night with a forced fumble.

Looking to build a winning streak the Eagles will travel to Mater East on Friday.

Coaches name August athletes of the month
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Editor’s Note: Boulder City Review highlights an athlete of the month for each participating Boulder City High School varsity sport.

Volleyball squad splits 2 matches
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School girls’ volleyball split their pair of matchups this week, defeating 3A Sloan Canyon on Aug. 30, while falling to 5A Palo Verde on Sept. 5.

Girls soccer crushes Sloan Canyon 9-0, edged by Mojave 5-4
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School girls soccer split a pair of games this week, defeating Sloan Canyon 9-0 on Aug. 30, followed by a 5-4 loss to Mojave on Sept. 5.

Lady Eagles split pair of matches
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Splitting a pair of matches this past week, Boulder City High School defeated 3A The Meadows, while falling to 5A Foothill in volleyball action.

Tennis teams remain undefeated
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Advancing to 4-0 on the season, Boulder City High School boys tennis picked up victories over 5A Liberty and 3A Pinecrest Sloan Canyon respectively.

Tennis teams off to hot start
Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School boys tennis started the season off with a 2-0 record, defeating Basic on Aug. 18 and Adelson on Aug 21.

Volleyball evens record with win
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School volleyball is off to a 4-4 start to their season, finishing 3-4 in the highly competitive Las Vegas Invitational over the weekend, followed by a victory over rival Virgin Valley on Aug. 21.

Teams look to return to postseason play
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Two years removed from the state tournament, Boulder City High School girls soccer is optimistic about returning this season.

Coaches likes chances to defend 3A state championship
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School girls volleyball will be looking to defend their 3A state championship this season and bring home their fifth title in six seasons.

Returning, new players to lead Eagles tennis
By Robert Vendetolli Boulder City Review

Behind a handful of newcomers, Boulder City High School boys tennis will look to retool this season and make a push at a long postseason run.