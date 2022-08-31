107°F
Eagles rout Valley High 60-0

By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review
August 31, 2022 - 3:43 pm
 
(Jamie Jane/Boulder City Review) The varsity football team from Boulder City High School, seen during an Aug. 13 scrimmage, opened its season with a 60-0 rout of Valley High School.

Boulder City High School’s varsity football team routed Valley High School 60-0 on Friday, Aug. 26, during their season opener.

Rushing for 337 yards collectively, the Eagles stuck to their game plan against the Vikings and executed perfectly.

“I thought we did a really good job tonight,” head coach Chris Morelli said. “Our goal is to control the pace of the game behind our rushing attack and we did a good job of that. It was great to open the season with a win. Now we have to continue to get better as we prepare for our league opener in week five.”

Leading the rushing attack for the Eagles was senior Hunter Moore, who rushed for 108 yards and two touchdowns on 15 carries.

Splitting the carries, senior Bruce Woodbury (four carries, 63 rushing yards, one touchdown), junior Joshua Broadbent (three carries, 64 rushing yards, two touchdowns) and junior Chase Jappe (seven carries, 52 rushing yards, one touchdown) all reached the end zone for the Eagles.

Passing seldomly but effectively, junior quarterback Jacob Bryant connected on 3 of 5 passing for 52 yards and two touchdowns, connecting with junior Derek Render for a pair of scores.

“We liked what we saw from Jacob,” Morelli said. “We want to be a running team this year who can pass effectively when needed to. He did a great job when called upon.”

Pitching a shutout on defense, junior Mason Terrill made three tackles with two sacks. Juniors Will Bradshaw and Caleb Ramsay-Brown both intercepted a pass.

“We played very well on defense,” Morelli said. “We have kids flying around, making plays. We’ve been practicing our tackling and that’s still something we need to focus on. It’s was a good first game for this unit.”

Up against a much tougher test this week, the Eagles will host rival Moapa Valley tonight.

Contact Robert Vendettoli at BCRsports@gmail.com.

