90°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Boulder City NV
Sports

Eagles rout opponents

By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review
March 23, 2022 - 3:57 pm
 
(Jamie Jane/Boulder City Review) Travis Hess, a sophomore at Boulder City High School, seen Mar ...
(Jamie Jane/Boulder City Review) Travis Hess, a sophomore at Boulder City High School, seen March 15, is helping the Eagles on its way to another state championship as it rides a four-game win streak.

Boulder City High School’s boys volleyball team routed Somerset Academy Losee and Sunrise Mountain as it rides a four-game win streak.

“I like the way we’re playing as a team right now,” said head coach Rachelle Huxford. “Every time we step out onto the court, we continue to get better. We’re starting to jell and play great together.”

Defeating Sunrise Mountain 25-13, 25-16, 25-11 on Monday, March 21, senior Kenny Rose led the way with 34 assists, six serving aces and five digs. Senior Kannon Rose added 11 kills and four digs.

Junior Tyler Lemmel added eight kills, and sophomore Roman Rose made six digs defensively, with three serving aces.

Showing off his potential on both sides of the floor, sophomore Brady Sorenson added nine kills offensively, with two blocked shots on defense.

“Brady has really been a nice addition for us,” Huxford said. “The more he plays, the more confident he’s getting. He is definitely a force to be reckoned with. His serve is impeccable, he strikes the ball very hard.

“He’s only a sophomore, which is incredible, and I see him doing really great things the next few years.”

Routing Somerset Academy Losee 25-4, 25-5, 25-8 on March 16, the Eagles are now 4-0 against 3A classified opponents on the season and currently sit at .500 with a 6-6 overall record.

Having been battle tested early in the season against 4A opponents, Huxford thinks this group is starting to find its groove.

Tasked with repeating as 3A state champions, Huxford said that with a third of the season now competed she likes the makeup of this year’s team and its chances.

“We definitely have the potential to be a championship team,” she said. “We know we have some obstacles in our way and some areas to fine tune, but we’re getting there. Only time will tell. If the boys continue to work as hard as they are right now, I have no doubt that we’ll be in the mix for the championship.”

Looking to extend their winning streak, the Eagles will travel to Eldorado today, March 24, followed by a home game against rival Moapa Valley on Tuesday, March 29.

They also will play Friday and Saturday, March 25 and 26, in the Aggie Classic at Arbor View High School.

Contact Robert Vendettoli at BCRsports@gmail.com.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Jamie Jane/Boulder City Review) Junior Dylan Spencer drove in a run in Boulder City High Schoo ...
Eagles learn on the fly; get win
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Rebounding from a tough 4-0 loss to rival Moapa Valley on Friday, March 18, Boulder City High School’s baseball team knocked off rival Virgin Valley 6-2 on Tuesday, March 22.

(Deborah Wall) Giraffes are among the animals found at the Living Desert Zoo and Gardens in Pal ...
Desert living heralded in Palm Springs
By Deborah Wall Outdoors

For outdoor lovers who are looking for a family or multigenerational weekend, Palm Springs, California, will certainly fit the bill. While there are hundreds of wonderful things to do here, three places should top any list for those traveling with people of different ages.

(Jamie Jane/Boulder City Review) Boulder City High School freshman Baylee Cook slides into home ...
Roundup: Girls rout Sunrise Mountain
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Following a 2-3 weekend in St. George, Utah, in the March Warm-Up tournament, Boulder City High School’s softball team finished the week’s slate strong with a 17-2 rout against Sunrise Mountain on Monday, March 21.

(Sara Carroll) Members of Boulder City High School’s swim team, from left, Makenzi Brown, Lei ...
Swimmers tread unfamiliar waters
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

In the midst of a retooling process, Boulder City High School’s swimming program finds itself in an unfamiliar place entering the season.

(Laura Hubel/Boulder City Review) Whalen Baseball Field
Eagles strengthen team bond in preseason play
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School’s baseball team showed its promise for the season, ending preseason play with a 2-3 record against 4A opponents, losing by a combined four runs.

(Jamie Jane/Boulder City Review) Senior Kannon Rose, at the net, added nine kills in Boulder Ci ...
Roundup: Season starts strong for BCHS
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Routing Coral Academy 3-0 on Tuesday, March 15, Boulder City High School’s boys volleyball team is currently riding a two-game winning streak.

(Pernell Bryant/Boulder City Review) Boulder City High School senior Mary Henderson, seen compe ...
First-place win tops girls’ efforts
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School’s girls track team is looking to be among the top teams in the 3A classification this season after coming off a second-place finish at regionals last season.

(Jamie Jane/Boulder City Review) Tyler Lemmel, a junior at Boulder City High School, is seen in ...
Roundup: Teams unfazed by losses
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Concluding its first week of play with a 3-4 record, Boulder City High School’s boys volleyball team is right where it should be, according to head coach Rachelle Huxford.

(Roger Hall) Boulder City High School senior Gavin Douglas, second from right, shares 3A player ...
Basketball standouts honored
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Gavin Douglas, Boulder City High School’s senior basketball star, and the team’s head coach, John Balistere, were named 3A player of the year and coach of the year for the Southern Region and Mountain League, respectively, after a 22-8 season and second-place finish in the state championship.