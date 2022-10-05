70°F
weather icon Clear
Boulder City NV
Sports

Eagles rout Eldorado at homecoming game

By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review
October 5, 2022 - 3:46 pm
 
(Courtney Williams/Boulder City Review) Preparing to make the next play in Friday’s, Sept. 30 ...
(Courtney Williams/Boulder City Review) Preparing to make the next play in Friday’s, Sept. 30, 2022, homecoming game against Eldorado, are, from left, Brayden Cook, Anthony Chavez, Caleb Ramsey-Brown, Samuel Bonar, Hunter Moore and Chase Jappe. The Eagles won 37-7.
(Courtney Williams/Boulder City Review) Hunter Moore and Annalie Porter were crowned homecoming ...
(Courtney Williams/Boulder City Review) Hunter Moore and Annalie Porter were crowned homecoming king and queen Sept. 30, 2022, during the festivities at Boulder City High School.

Boulder City High School’s football team dominated Eldorado during its homecoming game on Friday, Sept. 30, winning 37-7, its fourth consecutive victory.

Hosting the Sun Devils, the Eagles advanced to 5-1 on the season behind a balanced offensive attack.

“We’ve gotten better and that was our goal with this group,” said head coach Chris Morelli. “The whole point of the regular season was for our guys to get better and to get accustomed to this offense and we’re doing that.”

Rushing the ball for 243 yards and five touchdowns collectively, the Eagles were able to run the clock throughout the majority of the game. Junior quarterback Jacob Bryant was dialed in when called upon.

Leading the rushing attack was senior Hunter Moore, who rushed for 125 yards and a score on 22 carries. Junior Chase Jappe rushed for 63 yards and a score on six carries. Junior Gabriel Richey rushed for 36 yards and a score on five carries.

Multidimensional for the Eagles, Bryant rushed for a pair of scores, while connecting on eight of 10 passes for 106 yards.

Connecting with his receivers, senior Kanon Welbourne caught four passes for 81 yards and junior Derek Render caught a pair of passes for 15 yards.

“Jacob’s grown in this offense and you can see the maturity is coming out,” Morelli said. “He’s realizing that the run sets up the pass and he’s able to find guys wide open because of it.”

Pressuring the opposing quarterback throughout the night was senior Dylan Spencer, who generated a pair of sacks. Seniors Dylan Sullivan and Caleb Ramsey-Brown each added a sack. Sullivan also made six tackles and sophomore Easton Welbourne snagged an interception.

“All we ask is these kids be coachable and they’re doing that,” Morelli said. “Every offense we face is different and we’re adjusting and making plays. The kids have bought into the game plan and have really spent the time in the film room understanding what we need them to do.”

Prepping for their next league matchup, the Eagles will host SLAM Academy on Friday, Oct. 7.

Contact Robert Vendettoli at BCRsports@gmail.com.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Courtney Williams/Boulder City Review) Boulder City High School sophomore Kira Delong sets the ...
Girls volleyball team remains undefeated
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Advancing to 12-0 on the season, Boulder City High School’s girls varsity volleyball team routed Desert Pines and Pinecrest Academy Cadence 3-0.

(Courtney Williams/Boulder City Review) Sean Pendleton, left, and Luke Wright of Boulder City H ...
Roundup: Boys soccer defeats longtime rival
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School’s boys soccer team picked up a 5-3 victory over rival Virgin Valley on Monday, Oct. 3, after losing to Equipo Academy on Sept. 28.

(Danny Smyth/Special to the Boulder City Review) Jacob Bryant, second from right, proved to be ...
Eagles find success on road with 28-25 win over Pahrump
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Picking up another impressive victory, Boulder City High School’s varsity football team defeated Pahrump Valley 28-25 on Friday, Sept. 23.

(Boulder City Review file photo)
Girls soccer team finds strength through unity
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School’s girls soccer team tied with Equipo Academy this week, while routing Mater Academy.

(Courtney Williams/Boulder City Review) Varsity volleyball players from Boulder City High Schoo ...
Roundup: Volleyball team continues win streak
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Routing Clark 3-0 on Sept. 22, Boulder City High School’s girls volleyball team remains undefeated, advancing to 10-0 on the season.

(Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review) Boulder City High School senior Hunter Moore, seen tack ...
Coach praises Eagles on gridiron
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School’s football team defeated rival Virgin Valley 8-6 on Friday, Sept. 16, picking up a monumental victory.

(Courtney Williams/Boulder City Review) Senior Jeremy Spencer waits for his opponent from Adels ...
Roundup: Tennis teams take charge, net wins
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Extending their record to 8-1, Boulder City High School’s girls tennis team picked up victories over Foothill and Adelson School recently.

(Courtney Williams/Boulder City Review) Boulder City High School sophomore Makayla Nelson, seen ...
Girls view loss as training session
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Hanging tough with the top team in the 3A classification, Boulder City High School’s girls soccer team fell to Pahrump Valley 4-2 on Monday, Sept. 20.

Eagles to induct Hall of Fame honorees
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School will recognize significant and lasting impacts on its athletic department when it inducts members into its 11th annual Golden Eagle Hall of Fame next month.

(Pernell Bryant/Boulder City Review) Members of Boulder City High School’s varsity girls voll ...
Lady Eagles triumph over longtime rival
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

The girls volleyball team from Boulder City High School took down rival Moapa Valley 3-0 on Monday, Sept. 12, advancing to 7-0 on the season.