Eagles rout Eldorado at homecoming game

Boulder City High School’s football team dominated Eldorado during its homecoming game on Friday , Sept. 30 , winning 37-7, its fourth consecutive victory.

(Courtney Williams/Boulder City Review) Preparing to make the next play in Friday’s, Sept. 30, 2022, homecoming game against Eldorado, are, from left, Brayden Cook, Anthony Chavez, Caleb Ramsey-Brown, Samuel Bonar, Hunter Moore and Chase Jappe. The Eagles won 37-7.

(Courtney Williams/Boulder City Review) Hunter Moore and Annalie Porter were crowned homecoming king and queen Sept. 30, 2022, during the festivities at Boulder City High School.

Hosting the Sun Devils, the Eagles advanced to 5-1 on the season behind a balanced offensive attack.

“We’ve gotten better and that was our goal with this group,” said head coach Chris Morelli. “The whole point of the regular season was for our guys to get better and to get accustomed to this offense and we’re doing that.”

Rushing the ball for 243 yards and five touchdowns collectively, the Eagles were able to run the clock throughout the majority of the game. Junior quarterback Jacob Bryant was dialed in when called upon.

Leading the rushing attack was senior Hunter Moore, who rushed for 125 yards and a score on 22 carries. Junior Chase Jappe rushed for 63 yards and a score on six carries. Junior Gabriel Richey rushed for 36 yards and a score on five carries.

Multidimensional for the Eagles, Bryant rushed for a pair of scores, while connecting on eight of 10 passes for 106 yards.

Connecting with his receivers, senior Kanon Welbourne caught four passes for 81 yards and junior Derek Render caught a pair of passes for 15 yards.

“Jacob’s grown in this offense and you can see the maturity is coming out,” Morelli said. “He’s realizing that the run sets up the pass and he’s able to find guys wide open because of it.”

Pressuring the opposing quarterback throughout the night was senior Dylan Spencer, who generated a pair of sacks. Seniors Dylan Sullivan and Caleb Ramsey-Brown each added a sack. Sullivan also made six tackles and sophomore Easton Welbourne snagged an interception.

“All we ask is these kids be coachable and they’re doing that,” Morelli said. “Every offense we face is different and we’re adjusting and making plays. The kids have bought into the game plan and have really spent the time in the film room understanding what we need them to do.”

Prepping for their next league matchup, the Eagles will host SLAM Academy on Friday, Oct. 7.

