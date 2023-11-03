72°F
weather icon Clear
Boulder City, NV
Sports

Eagles roll in first round of playoffs

By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review
November 2, 2023 - 11:09 pm
 
Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Junior defensive back Easton Welbourne returns an interce ...
Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Junior defensive back Easton Welbourne returns an interception on Oct. 26 against Mater East in the first round of the southern regional playoffs. The Eagles would go on to win 48-0.

Cruising during the first round of the 3A regional playoffs, Boulder City High School football defeated Mater East 48-0 on Oct. 26.

“I’m really happy with how we played,” head coach Bubba Mariani said. “This was our first complete offensive and defensive game where everyone went out and played like we hoped they would.”

Stealing the show for the Eagles, senior Chase Jappe rushed for 118 yards and two scores on 11 carries, while catching two touchdown passes for a combined 58 yards.

“We knew coming into the playoffs that we would need to run the ball if we wanted to win,” Mariani said. “Putting Jappe back there was great for us, he runs very hard. Being able to run and pass is crucial for us. Whenever a team tries to stop one, we’re gonna do the other and they’re gonna be wrong.”

Equally entertaining on both sides of the ball, junior quarterback Gage Hopkinson completed 14 of 26 passing for 211 yards and a pair of touchdowns, while rushing for 75 yards and a pair of scores on seven attempts.

A playmaker on defense as well, Hopkinson caught a pair of interceptions, while making four tackles.

Ballhawking consistently throughout the night, junior Ethan Welbourne caught a pair of interceptions, returning one for a touchdown, while senior Travis Hess pulled down an interception as well.

Offensively, Welbourne caught seven passes for 109 yards receiving.

Putting constant pressure on the quarterback, senior Charlie Stewart (four tackles) recorded a pair of sacks, while senior Mason Terrill (two tackles) added a sack.

“Our defense played amazing,” Mariani said. “This is the type of game we’ve been looking for all season from them. We made adjustments and we’re gonna roll with a 5-2 defense the rest of the season. It gives us great run support and we trust our defensive backs to go one-on-one with any receiver.”

Looking to ride their momentum, the Eagles will travel to Moapa Valley on Friday, looking to avenge a 42-9 defeat on Sept. 22.

“I just want our guys to go in and believe we can win,” Mariani said. “We’re coming off a complete game and I believe we have what it takes to advance.”

Contact Robert Vendettoli at BCRsports@gmail.com.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Junior Lily Mackey serves against Cheyenne on Oct. 31 in ...
Volleyball cruises to start playoffs
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School girls volleyball started the postseason in style, cruising past Cheyenne 3-0 on Oct. 31.

Photo courtesy of Rachelle Huxford Boulder City High School girls tennis celebrates winning the ...
Girls tennis crowned state champs
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Finally climbing the mountain top, the Boulder City High School girls tennis team was crowned 3A state champions on Oct. 27, defeating Northern Nevada opponent Truckee.

Photo courtesy Rachelle Huxford Senior Julia Carmichael (left) and junior Irene Fresneda-Rodriq ...
Lucky 13 off to tennis state
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Thirteen Boulder City High School tennis players will compete at state this week after successfully navigating through regionals, highlighted by the doubles tandem of senior Julia Carmichael and junior Irene Fresneda-Rodriquez, who took first place.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Senior Emma Woods returns the ball against Pahrump Valley ...
Tennis teams eyeing state titles
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School girls tennis will be making their seventh straight 3A state appearance under head coach Jami Pappas, but for the first time as regional champions after defeating rival Moapa Valley 10-2 in the regional finals on Oct. 13.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Looking for extra yardage, senior Brady Sorenson stiff ar ...
Eagles lose to SLAM on the road, 39-20
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School football fell short of defeating division leader SLAM Academy on Oct. 13 in a 39-20 defeat, but provided a good showing overall.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Junior Makayla Nelson scores a goal for the Eagles, part ...
Lady Eagles look to continue win streak
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Extending their winning streak to five games, Boulder City High School girls soccer defeated Mojave 4-1 on Oct. 11 and Sunrise Mountain 8-2 on Oct. 17.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Getting pressure on the quarterback, senior Eagles defend ...
Eagles win second straight
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Building a winning streak, Boulder City High School football defeated Democracy Prep 41-28 on Oct. 6.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Senior Natasha Oeland scores a goal for the Eagles agains ...
Nelson scores 15 goals in pair of wins
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

On a three-game winning streak, Boulder City High School girls soccer defeated Pine Crest Sloan Canyon 20-0 on Oct. 9 and. Equipo Academy 6-4 on Oct. 5.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Senior Megan Uszynski throws down a kill against Pahrump ...
Hinds leads golf team back to state
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School girls golf phenom Emmerson Hinds is leading the Eagles back to state after finishing as the 3A Southern Region champion on Oct. 10 at Mountain Falls Golf Club.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review A lethal scrambler, junior quarterback Gage Hopkinson rus ...
Eagles get back on track with win
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Rebounding from their first loss of the season, Boulder City High School football picked up a monumental 28-14 road victory at rival Virgin Valley on Sept. 29.