73°F
weather icon Clear
Boulder City NV
Sports

Eagles return to gridiron

By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review
August 18, 2021 - 3:34 pm
 
(Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review) Boulder City High School sophomore quarterback Jacob Br ...
(Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review) Boulder City High School sophomore quarterback Jacob Bryant drops back to make a pass downfield at practice Tuesday, Aug. 17.
(Amy Wagner) Members of the Eagles varsity football team get some practice in during a scrimmag ...
(Amy Wagner) Members of the Eagles varsity football team get some practice in during a scrimmage Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021.

The Boulder City High School football team will be back in action Friday night when it hosts Western at 7 p.m. It will be their first game in 20 months.

Now with a season certain, the Eagles are prepared to get to work and continue to execute their program building.

“The team is very excited to get back out there,” head coach Chris Morelli said. “Obviously, we all missed it, but you find out just how much you truly did when the pads come on in summer camp and it’s looks certain that your going to be able to play. I know our kids are ready to get out there and start making plays. I couldn’t be more excited.”

A high school football season was in the works for last spring but never came to fruition due to COVID-19. Now, featuring a roster prominently of juniors and sophomores who lack experience, the Eagles are behind the eight ball, but look to make the most of their opportunity to play.

“Coming into the season, we really lack experience,” Morelli said. “I like the makeup of our team and I think we’re very talented but we have a bunch of sophomores who never got the chance to play freshman ball and a bunch of juniors that played freshman ball two years ago. Obviously, lack of varsity experience will be an issue, but we feel once we can get them some games reps, they’ll adjust quickly.”

Coming off an 8-3 season and 4-1 record in league play in 2019, Morelli said he expects nothing different from this group, even with a needed adjustment period.

“To be honest, we’ve set the tone here and the culture and we expect to win,” Morelli said. “New year, new players, the expectation to build off the previous year still remains and I’m confident we can achieve that. Our goal is to win our league and advance in the playoffs.”

The Eagles will start sophomore Jacob Bryant at quarterback, followed by a three-headed rushing attack of junior Isaac Tuenge, senior Martin Thompson and junior Hunter Moore.

“We’re really excited about Jacob,” Morelli said. “He’s got a lot of potential and a cannon for the arm. We like that he can get the ball downfield. In the backfield with him we really have three guys who can all carry the load and help us out. Tuenge is a worker on the field, always looking to pick up extra yards, and Thompson has a lot of potential. He’s a strong and fast kid. Moore will also get some carries and serve as a fullback for us at times.”

Morelli said this is the biggest offensive line he’s had at Boulder City, anchored by seniors Izec Easter and Jace Tenney.

Sophomore Brady Sorensen is expected to lead the receiving core as a deep threat with fantastic hands, while junior Matthew Richards should contribute in the slot.

The pieces are still coming together on defense for the Eagles, but there have been plenty of individual standouts in camp.

At defensive tackle, senior Eddie Vasquez is expected to have a big year, while big things will be expected of junior Brayden Cook.

“We expect our defense to set the tone once again this season,” Morelli said. “We’re still moving guys around and trying to get everyone in the right spots, but I know we have a talented unit. We will rely heavily on them like we have in years past.”

Contact Robert Vendettoli at BCRsports@gmail.com.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review) Boulder City High School sophomore Ike Pappas advances ...
Boys tennis coach has high hopes for reigning champs
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Coming off a 20-month layoff after capturing its third consecutive 3A state championship, the Boulder City High School boys tennis team might have a completely different roster entering this season, but its outlook remains the same.

Joe Purdy
Online Extra: Three Eagles named top in state
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Three of Boulder City High School’s top athletes last season — Joe Purdy, Kannon Rose and Blake Schaper — were recognized among the state’s best in early August, being named player of the year for Nevada by USA Today.

Alexis “Lexi" Lagan, who competed in the Tokyo Olympics last month, is one of 12 members of t ...
Lagan invited to shooting competition
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

Fresh off competing in the Tokyo Games, Alexis “Lexi” Lagan has been invited to compete in the 2021 International Shooting Sport Federation President’s Cup, which features the top 12 shooters in the world in pistol, rifle and shotgun events according to the 2021 world ranking.

(Deborah Wall) Monument Valley encompasses 91,696 acres within the 16-million-acre Navajo Natio ...
Navajo park provides monumental sights
By Deborah Wall Outdoors

One of the most picturesque places in the world is practically at our doorstep: the Monument Valley Navajo Tribal Park. Located on the border of Utah and Arizona, the park boasts buttes, mesas, spires, pinnacles and arches, arranged in some of the finest panoramic views on Earth.

(Erica Schulz) Ethan Porter of Boulder City tries to make up some time after the swim portion o ...
Porter ends youth triathlon career with personal best
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Ethan Porter, a 2021 Boulder City High School graduate, finished 27th in the 2021 Zone3 Junior Nationals at Voice of America Park in West Chester, Ohio, on Sunday, Aug. 1, competing in his final youth triathlon before heading off to Utah State University in Logan.

(Deborah Wall) The Cart Creek Bridge spans a lovely side canyon of Flaming Gorge near Dutch Joh ...
Flaming Gorge known for fiery scenery, water activities
By Deborah Wall Outdoors

Flaming Gorge National Recreation Area, located in southwestern Wyoming and northeastern Utah, makes an ideal summer destination for those seeking cool weather, stunning scenery or lots of water-related activities. It’s about a nine-hour drive from Boulder City, but rewards the effort with remarkable opportunities to fish, boat, raft, hike, camp or just drive the scenic roads.

Eduardo Miler Cruising down the bike path, Ethan Porter glides down the lane at the Wasatch tri ...
BCHS graduate plans to compete nationally
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Seasoned triathlete and 2021 Boulder City High School graduate Ethan Porter will compete in the 2021 Zone3 Junior Nationals at Voice of America Park later this month.

(Bri Osman Easter) Izec Easter holds up his 4-pound, 14-ounce fish, which was the 10th biggest ...
High school fishers find success at world finals
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City was well represented at the 2021 12th annual High School Fishing World Finals and National Championship held June 30-July 3 on Lake Hartwell in Anderson, South Carolina, sending four high school fishermen from the Boulder City Bass Club.