Eagles remain on top of division

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Luke Wright goes up for a shot against Sloan Canyon on De ...
Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Luke Wright goes up for a shot against Sloan Canyon on Dec. 6 in the Eagles' 67-57 victory.
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review
January 30, 2025 - 6:47 pm
 

Currently on a nine-game winning streak, Boulder City High School boys basketball picked up a pair of victories this past week.

Advancing to 17-5 on the season, the Eagles defeated SLAM Academy on Jan. 21 and Basic on Jan. 23.

When beating SLAM 88-54, Luke Wright led the way offensively with 30 points, hitting seven three-pointers, while Sean Pendleton added 13 points.

“Luke’s a really good shooter,” head coach John Balistere said. “When he’s in rhythm, he has the ability to get hot quickly. Sean’s done a great job getting him the ball in the right spot and Luke’s been able to knock them down.”

Levi Randall added eight points, while Aiden Birch, Chandler Shamo and Tyler Bradshaw all scored seven points apiece.

Continuing to score the ball in bunches, Wright led a 56-51 road victory over 4A Basic, scoring 20 points with five rebounds and five assists.

“We definitely played well against Basic,” Balistere said. “We struggled shooting the ball, but defensively we were sound. It was a good win for us. They’re a fast base line to base line team. It was a good test for us.”

Gaining contributions all around, Pendleton added 16 points, while Birch added eight points and six assists.

Branch Danko scored six points with eight rebounds.

Currently in first place in the division, the Eagles will travel to The Meadows on Friday, followed by a road game at Coral Academy on Tuesday.

