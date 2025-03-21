Eagles remain hot on court

Remaining undefeated in 3A play, Boulder City High School boys volleyball routed Western 3-0 on March 12.

Defeating the Warriors 25-17, 25-17, 25-11, Sam O’Shaughnessy led the way offensively with 12 kills and 13 assists, while Chandler Shamo and Preston Van Beveren each added five kills.

Defensively, David Zwahlen and Tyler Bradshaw each recorded seven digs, while O’Shaughnessy made five digs with three blocks.

Setting up his teammates, Garrett Adams dished out 18 assists, while Van Beveren added four serving aces.

Looking to remain undefeated against 3A opponents, the Eagles will host Canyon Springs on Monday, followed by a home game against Desert Pines on Wednesday.

Track

Hosting a weekday event on March 11, both Boulder City High School track and field programs finished second on the day, behind only 4A Basic.

For the girls, Leonesse Williams finished first in the 1600-meter run and third in the 800-meter run, while Kyra Stevens finished first in the high jump, third in the 100-meter hurdles and seventh in the long jump.

Xochitl Skousen finished first in the pole vault, while while Brooklyn Bunker finished second in the shot put and third in discus.

Makayla Nelson finished second in the 800-meter run and fifth in discus, while Sophia Elburn finished second in the 400-meter run.

For the boys, Dylan Ruschak finished first in discus and second in shot put, while George Bender finished first in the pole vault.

Jayden Thackeray finished first in the 400-meter run, while Seth Valencia finished second in the 300-meter hurdles and third in the 110-meter hurdles.

Justin Hobbs finished second in the long jump, while Luke Jappe finished third in the high jump.

Back on the track this week, the Eagles will head to Coronado for a weekday event on Tuesday.