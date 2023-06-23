68°F
Eagles recognized for achievements on court, track, links

By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review
June 22, 2023 - 7:17 pm
 
Courtney Williams/Boulder City Review Jayden Thackeray was one of two BCHS track members, along with state champion Mason Terrill, who were named to the All-Southern Nevada first team.
Courtney Williams/Boulder City Review Roman Rose (10) was named to the All-Southern Nevada team for an Eagles squad that won its third straight state championship in volleyball.

Boulder City junior boys volleyball star Brady Sorenson was named to the All-Southern Nevada first team, one of six Eagles named to the team in their respective sports.

Helping his team win their third consecutive 3A state championship, Sorenson was joined by junior Travis Hess, who was named to the second team and Roman Rose, who was named an honorable-mention selection.

“I’m so happy for Brady,” volleyball head coach Rachelle Huxford said. “He honestly deserved to be the 3A player of the year in my opinion. I’m glad he was honored in the first team. Travis and Roman were right there with him and so important to our success. I’m glad they were both honored.”

Shining as the Eagles’ top offensive threat, Sorenson led the way with a school record 411 kills, while adding 139 digs with 64 serving aces and 22 blocks.

Hess generated 314 kills, with 87 blocks and 16 digs, while Rose led the 3A with 907 assists, finishing second in the state regardless of classification.

Named honorable mentions in their respective sports, was junior Mason Terrill and sophomore Jayden Thackeray for boys track and sophomore Augustin Acosta for boys golf.

Cementing himself as the best hurdler in the 3A classification, Terrill placed first in the 110-meter hurdles at the 3A state meet and second in the 300-meter hurdles.

Thackeray placed third in the 400-meter dash at state and was a part of the boys 4×400 relay team that finished second.

“That’s truly exciting for them,” track coach Mark Misuraca said. “At Boulder City, we’re a small town so sometimes it’s easy to get overlooked, but when the times are there, it makes it really hard. We’re glad both of them are coming back next year. The boys team is going to be strong.”

In golf, Acosta finished 10th at state with a score of 176 points. At regionals, he finished third with a score of 172.

