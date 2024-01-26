54°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Boulder City, NV
Sports

Eagles pull off come-from-behind win

By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review
January 25, 2024 - 5:26 pm
 
Robert Vendattoli/Boulder City Review Making his way to the rim, senior Roman Rose lays in a la ...
Robert Vendattoli/Boulder City Review Making his way to the rim, senior Roman Rose lays in a layup against SLAM Academy on Jan.22 in a thrilling 53-52 victory.

Extending their winning streak to four games, Boulder City High School boys basketball battled from behind on Jan. 22 to defeat SLAM Academy in a 53-52 thriller.

Trailing by as many as nine in the fourth quarter, the Eagles found their groove late, going on a 14-6 fourth-quarter run to escape the Bulls on the road.

“I thought this was a great win for us,” head coach John Balistere said. “We showed a lot of resiliency out there. Unfortunately, we didn’t shoot the ball very well, which dug us a hole, but we were able to get the stops defensively when needed. We proved that we’re a team capable of coming from behind. We have a lot of offensive firepower and got hot at the right time.”

Shooting just 7 of 30 from three-point range, the Eagles indeed got hot in the fourth quarter, landing three from long distance in the closing minutes to pull off the win.

Leading the way offensively, senior Roman Rose scored 16 points, with five rebounds, five assists and five steals, while junior Luke Wright added 14 points with three assists and three steals.

Junior Sean Pendleton added 10 points with five assists, while junior Jack Walker scored eight points with seven boards.

Currently second place in league standings with a 7-1 record, the Eagles defeated Sloan Canyon 62-34 on Jan. 19.

Filling the stat sheet, Pendleton scored 17 points with six rebounds, five assists and three steals, while Wright added 15 points with three assists, two steals and two rebounds.

Rose put in six points with three rebounds, while junior Easton Welbourne added six points with four assists.

Looking to keep their winning streak alive, the Eagles will travel to Doral Academy on Tuesday.

Contact Robert Vendettoli at BCRsports@gmail.com.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Senior Addison Doane goes up for a layup against SLAM Aca ...
Lady Eagles start win streak
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School girls basketball finally got in the win column in league play, rattling off two consecutive victories.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Junior quarterback Makayla Nelson rushes upfield against ...
Gridiron girls stay perfect, now 11-0 in flag football
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Remaining a perfect 11-0, Boulder City High School flag football defeated SLAM Academy on Jan. 18 and Doral Academy on Jan. 22.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Junior Luke Wright brings the ball up court against Moap ...
Boys hold second spot in league play
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Rebounding well from their first league loss of the season, Boulder City High School boys basketball defeated Coral Academy 59-50 on Jan. 11.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Senior Izabel Rehrer rushes up the middle against SLAM Ac ...
Balanced attack leads Lady Eagles
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School flag football won their eighth consecutive contest to start the season, routing Valley 47-6 on Jan. 11.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Junior Sean Pendleton drives against a Moapa Valley oppon ...
BCHS looks to rebound after loss
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School boys basketball suffered their first loss to The Meadows 62-60 on Jan. 11, falling to 12-3 on the season.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Senior Addison Doane throws down a thunderous kill agains ...
Doane leads Lady Eagles in volleyball awards
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Establishing herself as one of the top girls volleyball players in the state regardless of classification, Boulder City High School senior Addison Doane was named a second-team All-Southern Nevada selection.

bcr default image
Gridiron girls remain unbeaten
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School flag football advanced to 7-0 on the season, routing Doral Academy and Western during this week’s slate.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Splitting the defense, senior Roman Rose makes his way to ...
Hoops teams both 1-2 in tourney play
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Traveling to California for an upgrade in competition, Boulder City High School boys basketball finished with a 1-2 record in the Orange Holiday Classic at Orange High.

bcr default image
Soccer duo earn awards
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

After leading Boulder City High School girls soccer to a 11-6 record, senior Natasha Oeland and junior Makayla Nelson were both named second-team All-Southern Nevada team selectees.