Eagles pull off come-from-behind win

Robert Vendattoli/Boulder City Review Making his way to the rim, senior Roman Rose lays in a layup against SLAM Academy on Jan.22 in a thrilling 53-52 victory.

Extending their winning streak to four games, Boulder City High School boys basketball battled from behind on Jan. 22 to defeat SLAM Academy in a 53-52 thriller.

Trailing by as many as nine in the fourth quarter, the Eagles found their groove late, going on a 14-6 fourth-quarter run to escape the Bulls on the road.

“I thought this was a great win for us,” head coach John Balistere said. “We showed a lot of resiliency out there. Unfortunately, we didn’t shoot the ball very well, which dug us a hole, but we were able to get the stops defensively when needed. We proved that we’re a team capable of coming from behind. We have a lot of offensive firepower and got hot at the right time.”

Shooting just 7 of 30 from three-point range, the Eagles indeed got hot in the fourth quarter, landing three from long distance in the closing minutes to pull off the win.

Leading the way offensively, senior Roman Rose scored 16 points, with five rebounds, five assists and five steals, while junior Luke Wright added 14 points with three assists and three steals.

Junior Sean Pendleton added 10 points with five assists, while junior Jack Walker scored eight points with seven boards.

Currently second place in league standings with a 7-1 record, the Eagles defeated Sloan Canyon 62-34 on Jan. 19.

Filling the stat sheet, Pendleton scored 17 points with six rebounds, five assists and three steals, while Wright added 15 points with three assists, two steals and two rebounds.

Rose put in six points with three rebounds, while junior Easton Welbourne added six points with four assists.

Looking to keep their winning streak alive, the Eagles will travel to Doral Academy on Tuesday.

