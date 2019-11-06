56°F
Eagles prove wins no fluke

By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review
November 6, 2019 - 2:56 pm
 

Boulder City High School football team proved the regular season was no fluke, defeating visiting Del Sol 21-16 in the opening round 3A Southern League playoffs on Friday, Nov. 1.

It’s the second consecutive year the Eagles have won their opening round playoff matchup, advancing to a current 8-2 on the season.

“I thought the boys played well,” head coach Chris Morelli said. “We did what we needed to do to come away with a victory. We grinded it out.”

Playing a physical style of football, the Eagles controlled the clock on the ground while riding their stout defense.

Senior Devon Walker scored on touchdown runs of 4 and 6 yards for the Eagles, rushing for 105 yards on 20 carries.

Rushing 34 times as a whole, senior Parker Reynolds and junior Matt Felsenfeld each carried seven times for 20 yards apiece. Reynolds and Felsenfeld also linked up for a 55-yard touchdown bomb early in the second quarter to start the game’s scoring affair.

Reynolds connected on 5 of 15 passes for 111 passing yards.

Standing their ground defensively, the Eagles made routine stops behind juniors Trey Davis (11 tackles, one sack) and Dakota Christian (six tackles, one sack).

“Again, like they have all season, our defense made plays when we needed the to,” Morelli said. “Those guys absolutely fly to the ball and make stops. They’ve been really big for us all season. We’re hoping to match them on offense.”

Advancing to the second round of the postseason, the Eagles will need to play perfectly on both sides of the ball when they travel to Cheyenne on Friday, Nov. 8. The Eagles won their regular season matchup 12-7 when they traveled to Cheyenne on Aug. 29.

Evolving as a team in the past two months, Morelli insists that the Desert Shield mirror the improvements, making a flawless effort on the Eagles’ part necessary for Friday’s game.

“Its nice to know that we’ve been there and won, but Cheyenne’s a different team,” Morelli said. “That was very early in the season and we’re their only loss. We need to play a lot better this time around if we want to come away with a win.”

Contact Robert Vendettoli at BCRsports@gmail.com.

THE LATEST
(Rachelle Huxford) Boulder City High School seniors Boen Huxford, left, and Preston Jorgensen a ...
Boys extend legacy for third year
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Capturing a well-deserved third consecutive 3A state championship, Boulder City High School boys tennis team continued its dynasty Friday, Nov. 1, at Darling Tennis Center in Las Vegas.

(Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review) Boulder City High School junior Ethan Porter, cente ...
Roundup: Girls use home advantage to score at regionals
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Taking advantage of running on their home course, Boulder City High School girls cross-country team placed second at the 3A southern region championship held Saturday, Nov. 2.

(Deborah Wall) Landscape Arch, one of the highlights of Arches National Park in Utah, has a spa ...
Utah park famed for its arches
By Deborah Wall Outdoors

Arches National Park in Utah boasts the world’s largest concentration of natural stone arches, more than 2,000 in fact, so it’s no wonder people often spend days traveling to see the place. Fortunately for us, we live fairly near the park, about 480 miles from Boulder City.

Boulder City High School The Boulder City High School football team celebrates its 21-7 win aga ...
Eagles advance to regional football tournament
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

The Boulder City High School football team clinched a playoff berth by defeating Sunrise Mountain 21-7 at the Oct. 24 home game.

Rachelle Huxford Members of the Boulder City High School boys and girls tennis teams celebrate ...
Tennis teams going to state tourney
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Competing in the 3A Southern Region individual tournament at Darling Tennis Center last week, nine players from the boys and girls Boulder City High School tennis program punched their tickets for state berths.

(Deborah Wall) The rich riparian environment of the Verde River in Arizona supports a variety o ...
Autumn’s glory, nesting eagles highlight train trip through canyon
By Deborah Wall Outdoors

Boarding the Verde Canyon Railroad in Clarkdale, Arizona, begins a spectacular train ride through an extraordinarily beautiful and wild canyon. While this excursion is open year-round, in autumn the weather is mild and the leaves are turning their fall colors. Temperatures in this part of the state are pleasing, as well, with daily high temperatures in the 70s expected over the next few weeks.

(Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review) Boulder City High School freshman Ben Schafler retu ...
Boys take regional title
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Continuing their dynasty, Boulder City High School’s boys and girls tennis programs are heading back to the 3A state championship tournament.

Thinkstock
Runners on track for state wins
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Experiencing postseason success early, Boulder City High School’s boys and girls cross-country programs gave positive showings at the 3A Southern Division finals at Basic High School on Oct. 19.

(Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review) Boulder City High School senior Dayton Smith follow ...
Roundup: Golfers finish third at state meet
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Closing the final chapter of what’s been a dominant dynasty the past four years, Boulder City High School girls golf team finished third in the 3A state meet at Boulder Creek Golf Club on Tuesday, Oct. 22.