Eagles play comeback kids

Boulder City High School baseball advanced to 7-7 on the season, picking up victories in their last two outings.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Hustling to first base, Cael Starley reaches base safely against Green Valley on March 17.

Picking up an 11-8 victory over 4A Rancho on March 19, the Eagles followed up with a 5-1 victory over 3A Mater East on March 24.

Coming alive in the final innings against Mater East, the Eagles rallied with five runs across the sixth and seventh innings to avoid the upset.

“Four days off really showed in the first half of the game,” head coach Denny Crine said. “We did not get the lead-off hitter on until the fifth inning. That is when we got things going.”

Putting runs on the board, Ethan Wagstaff batted 1 for 1 with a run batted in, while Colton Lewis and Karter Law each batted 1 for 3 with an RBI.

Gavin Robinson batted 2 for 4.

Dominant on the mound, Wagstaff picked up the victory, striking out seven batters over six innings.

“Ethan is starting to show some maturity on the mound,” Crine said. “We are going to lean on him in the big games.”

Coming from behind to knock off Rancho, the Eagles battled back from a 7-2 deficit with a six-run fourth inning explosion.

Generating 10 hits collectively, Spencer Aten (2 for 3), Cael Starley (1 for 3) and Aiden Armstrong (1 for 4) each drove in a pair of runs.

Gavin Flake (2 for 3) and Lewis (2 for 5) each drove in a run.

“We were down big in the Rancho game. They didn’t quit and battled back,” Crine said. “It was a good win.”

On the mound, Robinson picked up the victory, striking out five batters.

Looking to build a winning streak, the Eagles will host Durango on Friday and Virgin Valley on Monday.