57°F
weather icon Cloudy
Boulder City, NV
Sports

Eagles play comeback kids

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Hustling to first base, Cael Starley reaches base safely ...
Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Hustling to first base, Cael Starley reaches base safely against Green Valley on March 17.
More Stories
bcr default image
Volleyball, track prove proficient
bcr default image
Lady Eagles have outscored 3A foes 47-0
Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review BCHS pitcher Evan Wagstaff throws a strike against Green ...
Eagles perfect against 3A schools
bcr default image
Eagles remain hot on court
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder Citry Review
March 27, 2025 - 5:02 pm
 

Boulder City High School baseball advanced to 7-7 on the season, picking up victories in their last two outings.

Picking up an 11-8 victory over 4A Rancho on March 19, the Eagles followed up with a 5-1 victory over 3A Mater East on March 24.

Coming alive in the final innings against Mater East, the Eagles rallied with five runs across the sixth and seventh innings to avoid the upset.

“Four days off really showed in the first half of the game,” head coach Denny Crine said. “We did not get the lead-off hitter on until the fifth inning. That is when we got things going.”

Putting runs on the board, Ethan Wagstaff batted 1 for 1 with a run batted in, while Colton Lewis and Karter Law each batted 1 for 3 with an RBI.

Gavin Robinson batted 2 for 4.

Dominant on the mound, Wagstaff picked up the victory, striking out seven batters over six innings.

“Ethan is starting to show some maturity on the mound,” Crine said. “We are going to lean on him in the big games.”

Coming from behind to knock off Rancho, the Eagles battled back from a 7-2 deficit with a six-run fourth inning explosion.

Generating 10 hits collectively, Spencer Aten (2 for 3), Cael Starley (1 for 3) and Aiden Armstrong (1 for 4) each drove in a pair of runs.

Gavin Flake (2 for 3) and Lewis (2 for 5) each drove in a run.

“We were down big in the Rancho game. They didn’t quit and battled back,” Crine said. “It was a good win.”

On the mound, Robinson picked up the victory, striking out five batters.

Looking to build a winning streak, the Eagles will host Durango on Friday and Virgin Valley on Monday.

MOST READ
THE LATEST
bcr default image
Volleyball, track prove proficient
By Robert Vendettoli Bouder City Review

Advancing to 7-4 on the season, Boulder City High School boys volleyball routed Canyon Springs 3-0 on March 24.

bcr default image
Lady Eagles have outscored 3A foes 47-0
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Picking up their third victory of the season against a 3A opponent, Boulder City High School softball routed Western 19-0 on March 24.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review BCHS pitcher Evan Wagstaff throws a strike against Green ...
Eagles perfect against 3A schools
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Remaining undefeated against 3A opponents, Boulder City High School baseball routed Mojave and Democracy Prep during this past week’s play.

bcr default image
Eagles remain hot on court
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Remaining undefeated in 3A play, Boulder City High School boys volleyball routed Western 3-0 on March 12.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Putting the ball in play, Baylee Cook hits a line drive u ...
Rogers hurls one-hitter against rival Moapa Valley
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Starting the season with some momentum, the Lady Eagles remained undefeated in 3A play, picking up an impressive 13-0 victory over rival Moapa Valley on March 12.

bcr default image
Short-handed track holds their own
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Competing at a weekday event on March 6 at 4A Basic, both Boulder City track and field programs held their own in their opening-season events, despite being short-handed.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Boulder City Picture Rhiley Beck throws a strike against ...
Softball records back-to-back shutouts
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School softball routed a pair of opponents during this past week’s slate, proving they’re a force to be reckoned with in the 3A.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Sean Pendleton drives the ball against Pahrump Valley on ...
Balistere, Pendleton earn post-season awards
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Helping Boulder City High School boys basketball win a share of the 3A Mountain League regular season title, head coach John Balistere was named coach of the year, while senior guard Sean Pendleton was named player of the year.

bcr default image
Swimmers pick up right where they left off
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Starting the season off with a strong showing, Boulder City High School boys swimming showed why they’re the favorite to win state this season in the 3A.

Photo courtesy Boulder City High School The BCHS cheerleading team was all smiles over the week ...

Photo courtesy Boulder City High School