Eagles’ pitcher Welbourne singled out

Kanon Welbourne, a junior at Boulder City High School, was named the Mountain League’s pitcher of the year for his dominant performance throughout the season and helping the varsity baseball team win the league title.

(Horace Langford Jr./Special to the Boulder City Review) Junior Kanon Welbourne, seen in action in April for Boulder City High School’s varsity baseball team, was named pitcher of the year for the Mountain League.

Kanon Welbourne, a junior at Boulder City High School, was named the Mountain League’s pitcher of the year for his dominant performance throughout the season and helping the varsity baseball team win the league title.

“When it came time to vote on pitcher of the year, it was a no-brainer,” head coach Alex Moore said. “All the opposing coaches agreed Kanon was the most deserving.”

The go-to guy for the Eagles, Welbourne made seven appearances this season, compiling a 4-0 record with 39 strikeouts. Tasked with must-win opportunities every time he took the mound, Welbourne relished in the pressure this season as a first-time starter.

“It was a great feeling knowing the coaches wanted the ball in my hands when we needed a win most,” Welbourne said. “It’s an amazing feeling to be named pitcher of the year. It makes me want to work harder and have an even better senior season.”

Part of a dynamic group of pitchers that gave the Eagles a 9-1 league record and 19-7 record overall, Welbourne was named a first-team pitcher, along with senior Ben Schafler and juniors Isaac Gibson and Jeremy Spencer.

“Pitching was definitely our strong suit this year,” Moore said. “Each of these players were very deserving and helped carry us at different times throughout the season.”

On the mound, Schafler finished 2-1 with 27 strikeouts. Gibson finished 2-2 with 40 strikeouts. Perfect on the mound, Jeremy Spencer finished 4-0 with 17 strikeouts.

Earning first-team honors as position players were seniors Izec Easter (.324 batting average, six RBIs) and Isaac Tuenge (.360 batting average, 10 RBIs), juniors Gibson (.433 batting average, 31 RBIs) and Dylan Spencer (.438 batting average, 28 RBIs) and sophomore Derek Render (.387 batting average, 16 RBIs).

Earning second-team honors were senior Johnny Johnson (.371 batting average, 17 RBIs) and junior Brayden Cook (.361 batting average, 16 RBIs).

Welbourne (.250 batting average, nine RBIs) and Jeremy Spencer (.380 batting average, 15 RBIs) were also named second-team position players.

Moore and his coaching staff of Chris Morelli, Bobby Reese and Bill Strachan shared the coach of the year honor.

“It was an honor to coach with these guys again,” Moore said. “Winning coach of the year is a reflection of our program.”

Contact Robert Vendettoli at BCRsports@gmail.com.