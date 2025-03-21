Eagles perfect against 3A schools

Remaining undefeated against 3A opponents, Boulder City High School baseball routed Mojave and Democracy Prep during this past week’s play.

Defeating Mojave 12-0 on March 12, Evan Wagstaff picked up the victory, striking out five batters in two innings, while allowing no hits.

Helping throw a combined no-hitter, Jaxton Sanchez threw three innings, striking out seven batters.

At the plate, Tate Crine finished 1 for 2 with a two-run double, while Gauge Rhodes and Aiden Armstrong each batted 1 for 1 with a run batted in apiece.

Defeating Democracy Prep 15-0 on March 14, Steven Uszynski picked up the three-inning mercy rule victory, striking out four batters, while allowing only two hits.

Driving runs in bunches, Tate Crine finished 2 for 2 with three RBIs, while Spencer Aten batted 2 for 3 with three RBIs.

Adding run support, Uszynski batted 2 for 3 with two RBIs, while Cael Starley batted 1 for 3 with two RBIs.

“We have a lot of guys that can get it done at the plate,” head coach Denny Crine said. “It is nice not having to rely on just one or two guys.”

Testing themselves out of 3A competition over spring break, the Eagles almost upset 5A Green Valley on March 17 before falling 9-8, while losing narrowly to Utah program Herriman 8-6.

Holding the lead in both games going into the seventh inning, coach Crine likes what he sees from his ball club, but admitted the team needs to finish strong.

“We lost both games in the seventh today,” he said. “We need to learn how to finish.”

Against Green Valley, Uszynski (3 for 4) and Gavin Robinson (2 for 3) each drove in a pair of runs.

Looking to continue their winning streak against 3A opponents, the Eagles will host Mater East on Monday, followed by a road game at 4A Cimarron-Memorial on Wednesday.