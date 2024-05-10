70°F
Sports

Eagles on quest for fourth straight title

Photo courtesy Sara Carroll Senior McKenna Morrow won the 3A regional dive competition on May 6 at UNLV's Buchanan Natatorium.
Photo courtesy Sara Carroll Senior McKenna Morrow won the 3A regional dive competition on May 6 at UNLV’s Buchanan Natatorium.
Photo courtesy Mark Misuraca Boulder City sophomore Sancha Jenas-Keogh (third from right) came ...
Photo courtesy Mark Misuraca Boulder City sophomore Sancha Jenas-Keogh (third from right) came close to setting a new school record in the 100-meter dash with a time of 12.4 seconds. The current record was set 30 years ago at 12.3 by Darcee (Werly) Romero.
Photo courtesy Sara Carroll Senior McKenna Morrow won the 3A regional dive competition on May 6 ...
Photo courtesy Sara Carroll Senior McKenna Morrow won the 3A regional dive competition on May 6 at UNLV’s Buchanan Natatorium.
Photo courtesy Mark Misuraca Boulder City sophomore Sancha Jenas-Keogh (third from right) came ...
Photo courtesy Mark Misuraca Boulder City sophomore Sancha Jenas-Keogh (third from right) came close to setting a new school record in the 100-meter dash with a time of 12.4 seconds. The current record was set 30 years ago at 12.3 by Darcee (Werly) Romero.
Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Senior Derek Render throws a strike against Mater East on ...
Inexperienced team surprising many
Photo courtesy Mark Misuraca Running in the 4x200 relay, sophomore Hazel Hardy hands the baton ...
Another strong showing by girls track
Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Soaring above the net, senior Brady Sorenson throws down ...
Volleyball stays perfect in league action
bcr default image
Lady Eagles increase streak to eight
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review
May 9, 2024 - 9:57 pm
 

Opening the 3A state tournament, Boulder City High School boys volleyball routed Mater East 3-0 on May 7.

Defeating the Knights 25-13, 25-19, 25-13, senior Travis Hess led the way with 19 kills and six blocks, while senior Brady Sorenson added 12 kills.

Senior Roman Rose added 31 assists and four serving aces, while sophomore David Zwhalen added five digs defensively.

Moving toward their fourth consecutive 3A state championship, the Eagles will host Valley tonight.

Golf

After day one of the 3A southern region tournament Tuesday, Boulder City High School boys golf trailed rival Pahrump Valley by one stroke at Primm Valley.

Holding a team score of 351 points, junior Chase Kovacevich found himself in second place after day one with a score of 78, while junior Agustin Acosta placed ninth with a score of 87.

Conclusion of the 3A region tournament will appear in next week’s issue.

Swim

Senior Boulder City High School diving star McKenna Morrow was named 3A regional dive champion on May 6 at UNLV’s Buchanan Natatorium.

Already locking up a spot at a state appearance, the remaining Eagles swimmers will take to the pool today at Pavilion with both individual and team aspirations.

Track

Getting ever closer to etching her name in the school record books, Boulder City High School girls track star Sancha Jenas-Keogh placed first in the 100-meter dash with a time of 12.4 seconds, helping the Eagles win their small school invite. The current mark is 12.3, set 30 years ago.

A star all-around, the sophomore also placed first in the 200-meter dash for Boulder City, who edged past rival Pahrump Valley 150.5-134.5.

Junior Makayla Nelson placed first in the 1,600-meter run and third in the 800-meter run, while senior Delaney Levitt placed first in the pole vault event.

Seniors Aspen Christian (long jump), Kalie Hedrick (400-meter dash) and Megan Uszynski (triple jump) all generated second-place finishes, while Christian placed third in the high jump.

For the boys, who finished sixth out of eight teams with a score of 55.5 points, senior Chase Jappe finished first in the pole vault and third in the long jump.

Junior Jayden Thackeray finished third in the 400-meter dash, while senior Evan Valencia finished fifth in the shot put event.

Junior Paul Moll finished sixth in the 800-meter run.

Getting ready for regionals, the Eagles will travel to Bonanza High School for events Friday and Saturday.

Contact Robert Vendettoli at robvendettoli@yahoo.com.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Senior Derek Render throws a strike against Mater East on ...
Inexperienced team surprising many
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Growing up before the eyes of many, inexperienced Boulder City High School baseball earned a playoff victory against Mater East on May 6.

Photo courtesy Mark Misuraca Running in the 4x200 relay, sophomore Hazel Hardy hands the baton ...
Another strong showing by girls track
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Owning their home meet on April 24, Boulder City High School girls track and field dominated the event, winning 13 of 18 events to finish with a team score of 193 points.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Soaring above the net, senior Brady Sorenson throws down ...
Volleyball stays perfect in league action
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Finishing league play with an undefeated record, Boulder City High School boys volleyball won a pair of games this week to close out the regular season with a 23-6 record.

bcr default image
Lady Eagles increase streak to eight
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

On an eight-game winning streak, Boulder City High School softball defeated SLAM Academy on April 29 and Canyon Springs on April 25, finishing the regular season with a 19-6 record.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Senior Travis Hess soars above the net for a thunderous k ...
BCHS volleyball picks up 3 late-season wins
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Continuing their dominant stretch of play, Boulder City High School boys volleyball won a trio of games this week to advance to 21-6 on the season.

Photo courtesy Mark Misuraca Leaping for first, senior Aspen Christian soars in the High Jump a ...
Girls continue dominance on track
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Continuing to shine this season, Boulder City High School girls track and field dominated the field at Spring Valley on April 18.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Sophomore Ethan Wagstaff gets a base hit against SLAM Aca ...
Wagstaff leads Eagles on mound, at plate
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Coming up clutch, sophomore Ethan Wagstaff had a career day against SLAM Academy on April 22, propelling Boulder City High School baseball to a crucial 5-4 victory.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Putting some touch on the ball, senior Brady Sorenson gen ...
Volleyball team remains perfect in league play
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Following a strong performance in the Aggie Classic, Boulder City High School boys volleyball continued their perfect league record with a win over Western on April 15.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Sophomore Karter Law hits a line drive single against Sun ...
Eagles soar above .500 with blowouts
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

On a three-game winning streak, Boulder City High School baseball advanced to 8-7 on the season, after a pair of routs this past week over Sunrise Mountain and Democracy Prep.

bcr default image
Lady Eagles pick up three more wins
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School softball picked up a trio of victories this past week to advance to 15-6 on the season.