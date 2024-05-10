Eagles on quest for fourth straight title

Opening the 3A state tournament, Boulder City High School boys volleyball routed Mater East 3-0 on May 7.

Photo courtesy Mark Misuraca Boulder City sophomore Sancha Jenas-Keogh (third from right) came close to setting a new school record in the 100-meter dash with a time of 12.4 seconds. The current record was set 30 years ago at 12.3 by Darcee (Werly) Romero.

Photo courtesy Sara Carroll Senior McKenna Morrow won the 3A regional dive competition on May 6 at UNLV’s Buchanan Natatorium.

Photo courtesy Mark Misuraca Boulder City sophomore Sancha Jenas-Keogh (third from right) came close to setting a new school record in the 100-meter dash with a time of 12.4 seconds. The current record was set 30 years ago at 12.3 by Darcee (Werly) Romero.

Photo courtesy Sara Carroll Senior McKenna Morrow won the 3A regional dive competition on May 6 at UNLV’s Buchanan Natatorium.

Opening the 3A state tournament, Boulder City High School boys volleyball routed Mater East 3-0 on May 7.

Defeating the Knights 25-13, 25-19, 25-13, senior Travis Hess led the way with 19 kills and six blocks, while senior Brady Sorenson added 12 kills.

Senior Roman Rose added 31 assists and four serving aces, while sophomore David Zwhalen added five digs defensively.

Moving toward their fourth consecutive 3A state championship, the Eagles will host Valley tonight.

Golf

After day one of the 3A southern region tournament Tuesday, Boulder City High School boys golf trailed rival Pahrump Valley by one stroke at Primm Valley.

Holding a team score of 351 points, junior Chase Kovacevich found himself in second place after day one with a score of 78, while junior Agustin Acosta placed ninth with a score of 87.

Conclusion of the 3A region tournament will appear in next week’s issue.

Swim

Senior Boulder City High School diving star McKenna Morrow was named 3A regional dive champion on May 6 at UNLV’s Buchanan Natatorium.

Already locking up a spot at a state appearance, the remaining Eagles swimmers will take to the pool today at Pavilion with both individual and team aspirations.

Track

Getting ever closer to etching her name in the school record books, Boulder City High School girls track star Sancha Jenas-Keogh placed first in the 100-meter dash with a time of 12.4 seconds, helping the Eagles win their small school invite. The current mark is 12.3, set 30 years ago.

A star all-around, the sophomore also placed first in the 200-meter dash for Boulder City, who edged past rival Pahrump Valley 150.5-134.5.

Junior Makayla Nelson placed first in the 1,600-meter run and third in the 800-meter run, while senior Delaney Levitt placed first in the pole vault event.

Seniors Aspen Christian (long jump), Kalie Hedrick (400-meter dash) and Megan Uszynski (triple jump) all generated second-place finishes, while Christian placed third in the high jump.

For the boys, who finished sixth out of eight teams with a score of 55.5 points, senior Chase Jappe finished first in the pole vault and third in the long jump.

Junior Jayden Thackeray finished third in the 400-meter dash, while senior Evan Valencia finished fifth in the shot put event.

Junior Paul Moll finished sixth in the 800-meter run.

Getting ready for regionals, the Eagles will travel to Bonanza High School for events Friday and Saturday.

Contact Robert Vendettoli at robvendettoli@yahoo.com.