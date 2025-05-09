Eagles on quest for another state volleyball title

Defending their state championship with pride, Boulder City High School boys volleyball defeated Somerset Losee 3-1 on May 6.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review David Zwahlen swats the ball into the opposing court against Somerset Losee on May 6 for one of his game-high 14 kills.

Overcoming first-set struggles, the Eagles bounced back resiliently toward a 14-25, 25-12, 25-19, 25-15 victory.

“We didn’t play our best in that first set,” head coach Rachelle Huxford said. “Thankfully we got the kinks out and refocused and played better. Give credit to Losee, they came ready and reminded us that we can’t take anything for granted.”

Experiencing the thrills of a playoff atmosphere, the Eagles battled through a back-and-forth affair, led by David Zwahlen, who led the way offensively with 14 kills and defensively with 12 digs.

Gaining contributions on offense all around, Chandler Shamo generated seven kills, while Sam O’Shaughnessy and Carson Alder added six and five kills respectively.

Equally impressive defensively, coach Huxford feels the Eagles’ intensity at the net led to their offensive efficiency.

“The key to everything we have is our defense,” Huxford said. “When we play really good defense, it helps us on offense. Blocking tonight was big for us. When you get a lot of blocks, it frustrates your opponent. It really helped disrupt their rhythm and helped with ours.”

Giving the opposing fits, Levi Randall led the way with seven blocks, while Alder added six blocks. O’Shaughnessy and Preston Van Beveren added five and four blocks each respectively.

Active on the receiving end, Shamo made 11 digs.

Back on the court tonight, the Eagles will host Valley in their second-round matchup.

“We have a target on our back,” Huxford said. “It’s a harder path, defending the state championship. Everyone is going to give you their best shot. We feel we’re ready.”