70°F
weather icon Clear
Boulder City, NV
Sports

Eagles on quest for another state volleyball title

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review David Zwahlen swats the ball into the opposing court agai ...
Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review David Zwahlen swats the ball into the opposing court against Somerset Losee on May 6 for one of his game-high 14 kills.
More Stories
Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Cael Starley hits a line drive to left field against The ...
Eagles have to wait for postseason play
Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Boulder City pitcher Payton Rogers throws a no-hitter aga ...
Lady Eagles undefeated in league play
Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Preston Van Beveren floats the ball past a Western defend ...
Volleyball still on pace for 5th state title
bcr default image
Unique tradition to BCHS continues
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review
May 8, 2025 - 8:10 pm
 

Defending their state championship with pride, Boulder City High School boys volleyball defeated Somerset Losee 3-1 on May 6.

Overcoming first-set struggles, the Eagles bounced back resiliently toward a 14-25, 25-12, 25-19, 25-15 victory.

“We didn’t play our best in that first set,” head coach Rachelle Huxford said. “Thankfully we got the kinks out and refocused and played better. Give credit to Losee, they came ready and reminded us that we can’t take anything for granted.”

Experiencing the thrills of a playoff atmosphere, the Eagles battled through a back-and-forth affair, led by David Zwahlen, who led the way offensively with 14 kills and defensively with 12 digs.

Gaining contributions on offense all around, Chandler Shamo generated seven kills, while Sam O’Shaughnessy and Carson Alder added six and five kills respectively.

Equally impressive defensively, coach Huxford feels the Eagles’ intensity at the net led to their offensive efficiency.

“The key to everything we have is our defense,” Huxford said. “When we play really good defense, it helps us on offense. Blocking tonight was big for us. When you get a lot of blocks, it frustrates your opponent. It really helped disrupt their rhythm and helped with ours.”

Giving the opposing fits, Levi Randall led the way with seven blocks, while Alder added six blocks. O’Shaughnessy and Preston Van Beveren added five and four blocks each respectively.

Active on the receiving end, Shamo made 11 digs.

Back on the court tonight, the Eagles will host Valley in their second-round matchup.

“We have a target on our back,” Huxford said. “It’s a harder path, defending the state championship. Everyone is going to give you their best shot. We feel we’re ready.”

MOST READ
THE LATEST
Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Cael Starley hits a line drive to left field against The ...
Eagles have to wait for postseason play
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Traveling to rival Pahrump Valley on May 2, Boulder City High School baseball ended the regular season with a 5-4 victory.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Boulder City pitcher Payton Rogers throws a no-hitter aga ...
Lady Eagles undefeated in league play
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Finishing the regular season undefeated in 3A play, Boulder City High School softball is riding an emotional high into the postseason, following a 7-4 victory over rival Virgin Valley on May 1.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Preston Van Beveren floats the ball past a Western defend ...
Volleyball still on pace for 5th state title
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Goal No. 1 is complete for Boulder City High School boys volleyball, who won the regular season Mountain League title, giving them the top seed heading into the postseason.

bcr default image
Unique tradition to BCHS continues
By Bethannie Carranza Head Editor, The Eagle Press

From waiting for the recess bell to ring to counting down ‘til graduation day, seniors are beginning to wrap up their final year of a journey that has carried them from kindergarten through high school. Boulder City High School celebrates this milestone by continuing a cherished tradition for BCHS seniors: the Senior Grad Walk.

Photo courtesy Cathrine Goode Jayden Thackeray finished first in the 400-meter dash at Durango ...
Track teams shine in home meet
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Representing their home field, Boulder City High School girls track won their weekday event on April 24, while the boys finished second.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Gauge Rhodes drives the ball up the middle for a base hit ...
Eagles look to improve on playoff seeding
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Heading into the final stretch of the regular season, Boulder City High School baseball split a pair of games this past week with SLAM Academy.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Starting pitcher Steven Uszynski throws a strike against ...
Eagles control destiny
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Back in the hunt for a league title, Boulder City High School baseball defeated The Meadows 5-4 behind some late-inning heroics.

bcr default image
Softball hits double-digit win streak
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Extending their winning streak to 10 games, Boulder City High School softball routed Valley 15-0 on April 17.

bcr default image
Eagles have little trouble with top-ranked rival

Playing perhaps their toughest competition in the 3A, Boulder City High School boys volleyball showed why they’re still considered the favorite to capture their fifth consecutive state championship.

bcr default image
Eagles get it done on the mound, at the plate
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Winning two out of three games this past week, Boulder City High School baseball advanced to 12-10 on the season.