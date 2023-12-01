40°F
Eagles off strong on mat

By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review
November 30, 2023 - 11:29 pm
 
Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Sophomore Boulder City wrestler Andrew Magdaleno, left, looks to grapple with his Cheyenne opponent on Nov. 28.

Starting their season off with a pair of matches, Boulder City High School wrestling defeated both Cheyenne and Rancho on Nov. 28.

“They did good,” head coach Jim Cox said. “Some of our guys are still a little raw. Overall, I was pleased with our effort.”

Defeating Cheyenne 66-6, sophomore Eric Garza (120 pounds), junior Logan Goode (132 pounds), sophomore Isaac Probert (138 pounds), senior Charlie Stewart (165 pounds), sophomore Andrew Magdaleno (175 pounds), junior Sam Bonar (190 pounds), senior Anthony Chavez (215 pounds) and senior John Dickerman (285 pounds), all picked up pin fall victories.

Defeating Rancho 48-36 in a hard-fought matchup, senior Will Bradshaw (144 pounds), picked up a pin fall victory, along with Garza, Goode and Chavez.

Expectations for this season are high as usual for the Eagles, after finishing last season fourth overall at the 3A state meet.

While Boulder City graduated three individual state champions from last year, Hunter Moore (175 pounds), Tyson Irby-Brownson (190 pounds) and Dylan Spencer (285 pounds), the Eagles returned Bonar (fourth-place finish), Goode (sixth-place finish), Chavez (seventh-place finish) and Stewart (eighth-place finish).

“It’s really important to rely on our older guys,” Cox said. “They set the example. Everything relies on examples. That’s what the younger kids look at.”

Featuring a roster filled with up-and-coming talent, the Eagles will look to sharpen their iron this Saturday in the highly-competitive BC duals, featuring a handful of teams from all classifications.

The Eagles will then host a Tri-Dual against Lake Mead Christian and Mojave on Wednesday.

“Our goal is to be the best that we can be,” Cox said. “We’re going to control the things we can control and just try to improve throughout the season. My goal as their coach is to help them achieve their goals. We’re not so much worried about results. If we focus on improvement, winning becomes inevitable.”

Contact Robert Vendettoli at BCRsports@gmail.com.

