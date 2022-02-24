Eagles No. 1 seed for state championship

The Boulder City High School boys basketball team is taking a trip to the 3A state tournament where it will represent the south as the No. 1 seed.

(Jamie Jane/Boulder City Review) Boulder City High School senior Gavin Douglas goes to the basket in the 3A state semi-finals at Boulder City High School Wednesday, Feb. 16. BCHS defeated Virgin Valley 47-37.

The Eagles earned their spot at the tournament by winning their first 3A Southern Region championship since 2012 on Feb. 18 where they defeated Somerset Losee 48-34.

“I’m really proud of how the guys played,” said head coach John Balistere. “We came into the second half down by two points and then things just started to click. It was a hard-fought win with a great playoff atmosphere.”

Taking control of the game in the third quarter, the Eagles went on an 18-8 run, never giving up the lead.

Leading the way for the Eagles, senior forward Gavin Douglas came up big with a 15-point, 13-rebound effort, and senior guard Martin Thompson added 14 points with seven rebounds.

Hitting a trio of three-pointers, sophomore guard Roman Rose finished with 13 points, while junior forward Bruce Woodbury scored four points with four assists.

It was the Eagles 14th consecutive victory heading into the state tournament, and a turnaround to the season.

The team was able to rebound from a 56-29 loss to Somerset Losee on Dec. 8.

“We’re a much better team today, than we were in December,” Balistere said. “This group has really improved and come together. We’ve got a lot of momentum right now and we’re hopeful to continue to play at our best.”

Seeking their first 3A state championship since 2009, the Eagles will face Fernley on Friday, Feb. 25, at the Cox Pavilion at 12:15 p.m.

“I believe we have a really good group who has improved tremendously since the start of the season,” Balistere said. “Right now we’re playing good basketball.”

