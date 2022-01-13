51°F
Eagles net wins

By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review
January 12, 2022 - 4:43 pm
 
(Jamie Jane/Boulder City Review) Senior forward Gavin Douglas scores 2 of his 10 points against Equipo Academy on Jan. 5, in Boulder City High School’s 73-20 victory.

Boulder City High School’s boys basketball team is on a three-game winning streak, including an emotional 55-51 victory over rival Moapa Valley on Tuesday, Jan. 11.

“We did a nice job against Moapa Valley,” said boys head coach John Balistere. “It was a very physical game and our guys did a great job matching their physicality. Defensively, we were doing a much better job of flying around and grabbing loose balls.”

Trailing at halftime 32-12, the Eagles went on a 12-5 run in the third quarter to pull away with the lead for good in the rivalry matchup.

Senior forward Gavin Douglas scored 19 points, sophomore guard Roman Rose added 13 points, senior forward Jace Tenney scored 8 points and senior guard Martin Thompson scored 7 points.

“Gavin had a good game and a few of our younger guys stepped up,” Balistere said. “We’re getting really good minutes from our younger guys that we brought up while we’re dealing with injuries. Overall, it was a great team win for us.”

Coming out of the gate with a winning streak, the Eagles also defeated Equipo Academy 73-20 on Jan. 5 and Pinecrest Academy Sloan Canyon 52-30 on Friday, Jan. 7.

Against Equipo Academy, freshman Luke Wright scored 14 points, Douglas scored 10 points, while Rose and junior Max Roy each scored 9 points.

Against Pinecrest Academy, Douglas scored 17 points, while Thompson scored 12 points as the Eagles continue to search for consistency on offense.

“So far I think we’ve done a very good job,” Balistere said. “Right now we’re still trying to find a rhythm but in these times with kids either being sick or injured, it’s really hard to get some continuity. I’m confident we’ll get there as a group.”

On a brief shutdown until Jan. 18 due to the soaring numbers of COVID-19 cases in Nevada, the Eagles’ games against SLAM Academy on Saturday, Jan. 15, and Pinecrest Academy on Tuesday, Jan. 18, have been called off.

Contact Robert Vendettoli at BCRsports@gmail.com.

