49°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Boulder City, NV
Sports

Eagles make early exit from playoffs

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Sean Pendleton drives the ball to the hole against Virgin ...
Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Sean Pendleton drives the ball to the hole against Virgin Valley on Feb. 10 in a 60-45 defeat.
More Stories
Photo courtesy Cat Goode Sam Bonar and Logan Goode celebrate with Coach Clinton Garvin at the 3 ...
Goode, Bonar pace wrestlers at state tourney
Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Pushing the ball up court, Christine Mojado drives past a ...
Lady Eagles advance to postseason
Photo courtesy Cat Goode From left to right: Caleb Porter, Otis Ruth, Sam Bonar, Erick Garza, N ...
Clemons makes history as eight wrestlers head to state
Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Jayden Thackeray goes up for a shot against Sloan Canyon ...
Eagles see 10-game win streak snapped
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review
February 13, 2025 - 5:04 pm
 

Live by the three, die by the three plagued Boulder City High School boys basketball on Feb. 10, turning a regular season league-title-winning team into an unexpected first-round playoff exit.

Falling to rival Virgin Valley 60-45, the Eagles shot a combined four for 24 from long range, digging themselves a hole too big to come back from.

“Obviously, we didn’t shoot the ball very well,” head coach John Balistere said. “You’re not going to win games when your best shooters can’t get the shots to fall. All the credit goes to Virgin Valley. They made shots and we missed them.”

Battling back from a 28-17 first-half deficit, the Eagles at one point cut the Bulldogs’ lead to two points, before ultimately running out of gas.

“I was proud of the boys for battling back,” Balistere said. “They’ve done it numerous times this season, unfortunately, the hole was too deep this time. Every time we would go on a run of game momentum, Virgin Valley would go on one of their own. They played a great game and were the better team.”

Battling back in the third quarter with a 16-11 run, the Bulldogs hit crucial shots in the fourth to close out the game with a 21-12 quarter.

Leaving it all out on the court, Sean Pendleton scored 21 points, shooting 3 of 7 from three-point range, while dishing out three assists.

Luke Wright added eight points with four rebounds, while senior Carson Alder added six points and six rebounds.

Bounced early from the postseason, the Eagles finished with an overall record of 20-7, sharing the regular season league title with The Meadows.

“It’s tough to lose early,” Balistere said. “We didn’t play our best basketball of the season when we needed to, but I’m very proud overall for how our season went. I’m especially proud of our seniors who gave it their all.”

MOST READ
THE LATEST
Photo courtesy Cat Goode Sam Bonar and Logan Goode celebrate with Coach Clinton Garvin at the 3 ...
Goode, Bonar pace wrestlers at state tourney
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Making their way onto the podium, Boulder City High School wrestlers Logan Goode and Sam Bonar placed at the 3A state tournament on Feb. 8.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Pushing the ball up court, Christine Mojado drives past a ...
Lady Eagles advance to postseason
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Soaring high into the postseason, Boulder City High School girls basketball ended the regular season with a 20-6 record, defeating Sloan Canyon and Coral Academy during this past week’s play.

Photo courtesy Cat Goode From left to right: Caleb Porter, Otis Ruth, Sam Bonar, Erick Garza, N ...
Clemons makes history as eight wrestlers head to state
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Shining on their home floor, Boulder City High School wrestling will send eight wrestlers to state, after placing third as a team at regionals.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Jayden Thackeray goes up for a shot against Sloan Canyon ...
Eagles see 10-game win streak snapped
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Splitting a pair of games this past week, Boulder City High School boys basketball suffered their first league loss on Jan. 31 to The Meadows, 73-66.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Driving the lane, Sophia Muelrath goes up for a layup aga ...
Bowlers have strong showing at state
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School girls bowler Zoey Dieter finished fourth at state this past week, finishing as the highest bowler from the Eagles.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Luke Wright goes up for a shot against Sloan Canyon on De ...
Eagles remain on top of division
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Currently on a nine-game winning streak, Boulder City High School boys basketball picked up a pair of victories this past week.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Scanning the court, Sophia Muelrath looks to make the ope ...
Bowlers look for strong state showing
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Qualifying for the state tournament, four bowlers will represent Boulder City High School.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Makayla Nelson rushes up field against Doral Academy on D ...
Flag football undefeated in league play
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Still undefeated in league play, Boulder City High School flag football picked up a pair of league victories.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Christine Mojado drives to the basket against Lincoln Cou ...
Lady Eagles now second in league
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Picking up a pair of league victories, Boulder City High School girls basketball advance to 14-5 on the season.