Eagles lose to SLAM on the road, 39-20

By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review
October 19, 2023 - 7:01 pm
 
Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Looking for extra yardage, senior Brady Sorenson stiff arms a SLAM Academy defender on Oct. 14 in a 39-20 defeat.

Boulder City High School football fell short of defeating division leader SLAM Academy on Oct. 13 in a 39-20 defeat, but provided a good showing overall.

Trailing 20-13 at halftime, the Eagles would give up a late fourth-quarter touchdown, adding to the Bulls’ lead in what was a highly-contested matchup.

Under duress the majority of the night, Eagles junior quarterback Gage Hopkinson completed 16 of 32 passing for 251 yards and three scores, while throwing a single interception.

Senior Brady Sorenson caught fire in the passing game, hauling in 11 receptions for 141 yards and two scores, while senior Chase Jappe caught a 66-yard touchdown pass.

Defensively, Sorenson made 14 tackles, while junior Sam Bonar (seven tackles) and senior Mason Terrill (five tackles) each generated a sack.

Looking to end the regular season on a high note, the Eagles (5-2) will host Pahrump Valley on Friday.

Boys soccer

Boulder City High School boys soccer fell to 0-11-1 on the season, dropping to Doral Academy 11-0 on Oct. 16.

Looking for their first win of the season, the Eagles will host SLAM Academy on Oct. 26.

Girls volleyball

Boulder City High School girls volleyball defeated Western 3-0 on Oct. 16 to advance to 21-7 on the season.

Routing the Warriors 25-2, 25-13, 25-10, senior Addison Doane led the way with 12 kills and eight digs defensively, while senior Megan Uszynski added eight kills with five serving aces.

Senior Haley May added seven kills, while senior Aspen Christian added five kills.

Putting forth an all-around effort, senior Jordyn Woodard led the way defensively with 15 digs and nine aces, while junior Lily Mackey led the way offensively with 23 assists.

Currently on a 10-game winning streak, the Eagles will host Somerset Losee on Tuesday.

Cross country

Hosting the Lake Mead Invitational at Veterans’ Memorial Park on Oct. 14, Boulder City High School junior girls cross country star Ellie Palmer finished sixth.

Junior Layla Lourenco finished 10th at the event, while sophomore Kendall Shamo finished 13th.

For the boys, junior Paul Moll finished 27th out of 44 runners.

Hosting a weekday event on Oct. 17, Palmer finished second out of 33 runners, while Lourenco and Shamo finished ninth and 10th respectively.

For the boys, Moll finished 12th out of 46 runners, while freshman Ezekiel Ford and junior Brandon Trupp finished 19th and 20th respectively.

Junior Brandon Pickett finished 22nd.

The Eagles will next host the 3A regional meet on Oct. 27 at Veterans’ Memorial Park.

Contact Robert Vendettoli at BCRsports@gmail.com.

Tennis teams eyeing state titles
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School girls tennis will be making their seventh straight 3A state appearance under head coach Jami Pappas, but for the first time as regional champions after defeating rival Moapa Valley 10-2 in the regional finals on Oct. 13.

Lady Eagles look to continue win streak
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Extending their winning streak to five games, Boulder City High School girls soccer defeated Mojave 4-1 on Oct. 11 and Sunrise Mountain 8-2 on Oct. 17.

Eagles win second straight
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Building a winning streak, Boulder City High School football defeated Democracy Prep 41-28 on Oct. 6.

Nelson scores 15 goals in pair of wins
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

On a three-game winning streak, Boulder City High School girls soccer defeated Pine Crest Sloan Canyon 20-0 on Oct. 9 and. Equipo Academy 6-4 on Oct. 5.

Hinds leads golf team back to state
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School girls golf phenom Emmerson Hinds is leading the Eagles back to state after finishing as the 3A Southern Region champion on Oct. 10 at Mountain Falls Golf Club.

Eagles get back on track with win
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Rebounding from their first loss of the season, Boulder City High School football picked up a monumental 28-14 road victory at rival Virgin Valley on Sept. 29.

BCHS volleyball continues league domination
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School girls volleyball remains undefeated in 3A play, routing SLAM Academy on Oct. 3 and Somerset Losee on Sept. 27.

Lady Eagles improve record to 5-4
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Improving their record to 5-4 on the season, Boulder City High School girls soccer split a pair of games this week, defeating Chaparral on Oct. 3, while falling to SLAM Academy on Sept. 27.

Coaches weigh in on September’s athletes of the month
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

At the culmination of each month, Boulder City Review will highlight an athlete of the month for each participating Boulder City High School varsity sport, highlighting their excellent play.

Tennis teams continue to dominate
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Setting themselves apart as contenders in the 3A classification, both Boulder City High School tennis programs routed rival Virgin Valley on Sept. 20.