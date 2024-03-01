Eagles look to keep volleyball streak alive

Looking to claim their fourth consecutive 3A state championship, Boulder City High School boys volleyball starts the season off with high expectations.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Forming a dynamic duo, senior Roman Rose and Travis Hess will look to give opponents nightmares at the net this season.

Looking to claim their fourth consecutive 3A state championship, Boulder City High School boys volleyball starts the season off with high expectations.

“I think we have a very good chance of winning another state championship,” head coach Rachelle Huxford said. “I know the boys want to win another one. We have a very deep team capable of it.”

Winning a school record 32 games last season, the Eagles return three 3A All-State first-team selections in seniors Brady Sorenson, Travis Hess and Roman Rose, ready to lead the effort.

“We’re very excited to have those three back,” Huxford said. “All three of them are very talented, but what makes them special is the bond they have. They all grew up together, you can see the chemistry on the court.”

The Eagles’ top offensive threat last season, Sorenson, returns after setting a school record of 411 kills, while adding 139 digs with 64 serving aces and 22 blocks.

He’ll form a dynamic duo at the net with Hess, who generated 314 kills, with 87 blocks and 16 digs, while Rose will lead the charge after leading the 3A with the 907 assists.

Adding depth, senior Ike Pappas returns, along with juniors Paul Prior, Chandler Shamo and Easton Welbourne.

Junior Samuel O’Shaughnessy will look to make a name for himself in his first season on varsity, along with sophomores Preston Van Beveren, Noah Duncan and David Zwahlen.

“We believe any one of our players could be a starter on other teams,” Huxford said. “This might be the deepest team I’ve coached here.”

Looking to challenge themselves out of the gate, the Eagles will start their season on Friday in the Las Vegas Invitational against California program Bishop Diego.

Contact Robert Vendettoli at BCRsports@gmail.com.