Eagles look to improve on playoff seeding

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Gauge Rhodes drives the ball up the middle for a base hit against The Meadows in a 8-7 victory on April 17.
Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Gauge Rhodes drives the ball up the middle for a base hit against The Meadows in a 8-7 victory on April 17.
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review
May 1, 2025 - 8:55 pm
 

Heading into the final stretch of the regular season, Boulder City High School baseball split a pair of games this past week with SLAM Academy.

Defeating the Bulls 5-3 on April 23, Steven Uszynski picked up the victory, allowing no hits over four innings, while striking out a pair of batters.

At the plate, Gavin Robinson drove home a pair of sacrificed runs, while Karter Law finished 2 for 3 with a run batted in.

Gauge Andrews batted 2 for 3 with a pair of doubles, while Gauge Rhodes batted 1 for 3.

In a 4-2 defeat against SLAM on April 25, Cael Starley batted 1 for 2 with an RBI, while Uszynski batted 2 for 2.

Looking to improve their playoff seeding, the Eagles will end the regular season today on the road against Pahrump Valley.

Softball

Locking up the top seed for the playoffs, Boulder City High School softball won the regular season Mountain League title after victories over Pahrump Valley and Canyon Springs this past week.

Defeating Pahrump Valley 8-6 on April 23, Payton Rogers picked up the victory, striking out 10 batters, while driving in a sacrificed run at the plate.

Having a career day, Chloe Jamison finished 3 for 4 at the plate, while Hayden Nordstrom finished 2 for 5.

Rhiley Beck finished 1 for 3 with a run batted in.

Routing Canyon Springs 15-0 on April 25, Beck picked up the victory, striking out nine batters, while driving in a pair of runs at the plate.

Bringing some offense at the plate was Baylee Cook, who finished 2 for 3 with three RBIs, while Rogers batted 2 for 3 with an RBI.

Ending the regular season today, the Eagles will face off against rival Virgin Valley, followed by a home playoff game against Del Sol on Monday.

Swimming

Competing with Coral Academy on April 26 at Multigenerational, the Eagles split the series, with the boys coming away with the victory.

Defeating Coral 167-111, Tate Orton finished first in the 50-yard freestyle and 100-yard backstroke, while LeAndre Daniels finished first in the 100-yard butterfly and 100-yard backstroke.

Duncan McClaren finished first in the 200-yard freestyle and 500-yard freestyle, while Ayden Villa finished first in the 100-yard freestyle.

In a 124-112 defeat for the girls, Zoey McClaren finished first in the 200-yard freestyle and 500-yard freestyle, while Chayce Larson finished first in the 100-yard freestyle.

Qloiana Skousen finished first in the diving competition.

Concluding the regular season, the Eagles will take to the pool next on May 9 at Pavilion Pool for regionals.

