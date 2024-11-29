48°F
weather icon Cloudy
Boulder City, NV
Sports

Eagles look to go further in postseason

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review file photo Senior Sean Pendleton drives past his defender ...
Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review file photo Senior Sean Pendleton drives past his defender against SLAM Academy on Jan. 22, 2024 in a thrilling 53-52 victory.
More Stories
Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review file photo Senior Sophia Muelrath drives past a SLAM Acad ...
Girls hoops hope to rebound after tough season
Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review file photo Senior quarterback Makayla Nelson rushes up fi ...
‘Unfinished business’ on the gridiron for Lady Eagles
Photo courtesy Sophia Kelso Boulder City senior Sophia Kelso signs her National Letter of Inten ...
Kelso signs to play For Menlo
Photo courtesy Ammanda Hinds Sophomore Emmerson Hinds win the 3A individual state title on Oct ...
Sophomore sensation looks back on state win
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review
November 28, 2024 - 5:05 pm
 

Returning an experienced roster, Boulder City High School boys basketball is looking for another extended postseason run, with the ultimate goal of capturing a state championship.

“Every year our goals remain the same,” head coach John Balistere said. “We look to win our division and play for a state championship. We’re returning an experienced roster up for the task.”

Looking to bring glory back to the program, seniors Luke Wright and Sean Pendleton return to give the Eagles perhaps the best guard duo in the 3A classification.

A pair of hot shooting guards, Wright averaged 16 points with three rebounds and two assists, while Pendleton averaged 12 points with three rebounds and three assists.

Giving the Eagles a plethora of three-point shooting, Wright made 71 three-pointers last season, while Pendleton made 48.

“Getting those two back, makes us versatile,” Balistere said. “Their ability to make shots helps open things up offensively for others. We’re going to put guys in the best position to be successful.”

Giving the Eagles an inside presence, 6-foot-4 power forward Jack Walker returns after averaging seven points and five rebounds, along with sophomores Levi Randall (6-foot-5) and Branch Danko (6-foot-3).

“We’re definitely going to try and utilize our size this season,” Balistere said. “Jack gives us a lot of experience. We’re hopeful to get contributions from Levi and Branch.”

Adding depth, seniors Ethan Valencia and Jayden Thackeray will provide the Eagles with valuable minutes.

“We’re returning a lot of guys who provided valuable minutes for us last season,” Balistere said. “We have a well-rounded and experienced roster who got in a lot of games together over the offseason. I definitely think we’re ahead of the eight ball this year.”

Looking to test themselves early, the Eagles will travel to rival Moapa Valley on Monday, followed by a home game at Sloan Canyon on Wednesday.

MOST READ
THE LATEST
Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review file photo Senior Sophia Muelrath drives past a SLAM Acad ...
Girls hoops hope to rebound after tough season
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

After failing to make the playoffs last year, Boulder City High School girls basketball will look to get back on track this season.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review file photo Senior quarterback Makayla Nelson rushes up fi ...
‘Unfinished business’ on the gridiron for Lady Eagles
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Finishing as last season’s 3A state champion runner-up, Boulder City High School girls flag football is ready to finish the job this season.

Photo courtesy Sophia Kelso Boulder City senior Sophia Kelso signs her National Letter of Inten ...
Kelso signs to play For Menlo
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Moving up to the next level, senior Boulder City High School girls volleyball star Sophia Kelso committed to Menlo College to play Division II volleyball.

Photo courtesy Ammanda Hinds Sophomore Emmerson Hinds win the 3A individual state title on Oct ...
Sophomore sensation looks back on state win
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

On her way to etching her name into the Nevada Interscholastic record book, Boulder City High School girls golf knows they have something special in sophomore sensation Emmerson Hinds.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Senior outside hitter Sophia Kelso throws down a kill aga ...
Lady Eagles bow out in regional volleyball semis
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Finally healthy, Boulder City High School girls volleyball split a pair of playoff matches, ultimately bowing out to rival Moapa Valley in the regional semifinals on Oct. 31.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Senior Makayla Nelson inbounds the ball against Pahrump V ...
Girls soccer season comes to an end
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School girls soccer finished their season on Oct. 30, falling to Equipo Academy 4-2.

Photo courtesy Rachelle Huxford Boulder City High School boys’ tennis celebrates finishing a ...
Tennis teams crowned runners-up
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Both Boulder City High School tennis programs finished as the 3A state runner-up, falling to Northern Nevada challengers.

Photo courtesy Lisa Morris Seniors Chayce Larson and Madeline Morris celebrate winning the 3A ...
Larson, Morris achieve dream on the court
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Setting lofty goals for themselves coming into the season, senior Boulder City High School girls’ tennis stars Chayce Larson and Madeline Morris finally reached the pinnacle on Oct. 26, finishing as 3A state champions in doubles competition.

bcr default image
Girls soccer wins opening round match
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School girls soccer defeated rival Moapa Valley 4-3 in the opening round of the 3A Southern region tournament on Oct. 28.

Photo courtesy Robert Reese Boulder City High School girls golf celebrate their 3A state champi ...
Lady Eagles capture golf title
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Climbing the mountain top, Boulder City High School girls golf won the 3A state championship at Dayton Valley Golf Course on Oct. 16.