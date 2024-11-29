Eagles look to go further in postseason

Returning an experienced roster, Boulder City High School boys basketball is looking for another extended postseason run, with the ultimate goal of capturing a state championship.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review file photo Senior Sean Pendleton drives past his defender against SLAM Academy on Jan. 22, 2024 in a thrilling 53-52 victory.

Returning an experienced roster, Boulder City High School boys basketball is looking for another extended postseason run, with the ultimate goal of capturing a state championship.

“Every year our goals remain the same,” head coach John Balistere said. “We look to win our division and play for a state championship. We’re returning an experienced roster up for the task.”

Looking to bring glory back to the program, seniors Luke Wright and Sean Pendleton return to give the Eagles perhaps the best guard duo in the 3A classification.

A pair of hot shooting guards, Wright averaged 16 points with three rebounds and two assists, while Pendleton averaged 12 points with three rebounds and three assists.

Giving the Eagles a plethora of three-point shooting, Wright made 71 three-pointers last season, while Pendleton made 48.

“Getting those two back, makes us versatile,” Balistere said. “Their ability to make shots helps open things up offensively for others. We’re going to put guys in the best position to be successful.”

Giving the Eagles an inside presence, 6-foot-4 power forward Jack Walker returns after averaging seven points and five rebounds, along with sophomores Levi Randall (6-foot-5) and Branch Danko (6-foot-3).

“We’re definitely going to try and utilize our size this season,” Balistere said. “Jack gives us a lot of experience. We’re hopeful to get contributions from Levi and Branch.”

Adding depth, seniors Ethan Valencia and Jayden Thackeray will provide the Eagles with valuable minutes.

“We’re returning a lot of guys who provided valuable minutes for us last season,” Balistere said. “We have a well-rounded and experienced roster who got in a lot of games together over the offseason. I definitely think we’re ahead of the eight ball this year.”

Looking to test themselves early, the Eagles will travel to rival Moapa Valley on Monday, followed by a home game at Sloan Canyon on Wednesday.